Mercedes-AMG CLS 50 With 435 HP Inline-6 to Debut in Early 2018

The 3rd generation CLS is kind of a big deal in America. It marks the return to inline-6 engines fro Mercedes-Benz. Even the performance version is planned to use one, and our information suggests a model called CLS 50 will fit nicely underneath the E63 S.

5 photos AMG engines are supposed to be assembled by hand, you're in for a rough time. Just like the V6 used by the



There will, however, be specific tuning done specifically for this configuration. The video below shows the CLS 450 still testing in Germany, a day before the



While Mercedes officials have confirmed an AMG model that sits below the 63 range, nobody has ever seen a badge that says "53." So we're sticking to our guns and saying it will be called the CLS 50. Why? Well, AMG is now a 50-year old legend, and that kind of thing needs to be celebrated. Plus, displacement and power have nothing to do with what Mercedes models are called nowadays.



Speaking of which, the output of the AMG-tuned CLS model can be confirmed. It's 435 HP (metric) and 520 Nm of torque. The number is 65 HP higher than on the CLS 450 model and 34 HP higher than the E43, the current most potent six-cylinder Mercedes.



Also, the CLS 50 will have something called EQ Boost, with a 48-volt circuit powering an electric performance booster (22 HP and 250 NM) for short periods. This will result in a car that will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 4.2 seconds.



Next year, Audi is also going to launch the S7 Sportback with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 making 450 HP. We expect nearly identical performance and a heated competition between the two.



If you thinkengines are supposed to be assembled by hand, you're in for a rough time. Just like the V6 used by the C43 E43 , and all the other 43s, this new inline-6 isn't going to be crafted by German elves, but by a factory.There will, however, be specific tuning done specifically for this configuration. The video below shows the CLS 450 still testing in Germany, a day before the LA Auto Show reveal . The Mercedes-AMG CLS 50 will sound just like that, only slightly fruitier.While Mercedes officials have confirmed an AMG model that sits below the 63 range, nobody has ever seen a badge that says "53." So we're sticking to our guns and saying it will be called the CLS 50. Why? Well, AMG is now a 50-year old legend, and that kind of thing needs to be celebrated. Plus, displacement and power have nothing to do with what Mercedes models are called nowadays.Speaking of which, the output of the AMG-tuned CLS model can be confirmed. It's. The number is 65higher than on the CLS 450 model and 34 HP higher than the E43, the current most potent six-cylinder Mercedes.Also, the CLS 50 will have something called EQ Boost, with a 48-volt circuit powering an electric performance booster (22 HP and 250 NM) for short periods. This will result in a car that will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 4.2 seconds.Next year, Audi is also going to launch the S7 Sportback with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 making 450 HP. We expect nearly identical performance and a heated competition between the two.