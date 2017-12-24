800 HP GT-R vs. 850 HP Hellcat Drag Race Is a Clash Of Titans

autoevolution
 

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Nissan GT-R could hardly be more different in the way they deliver go-fast thrills. However, none of the differences matter when the two are lined up next to each other at the drag strip.
And if the velocity monsters we're talking about are tuned, things become even spicier. This happens to be the case with the Godzilla and the Mopar machine in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the two engaging in a quarter-mile battle.

The blown 6.2-liter V8 of the Challenger has been fitted with a custom pulley, a cold air intake, a custom exhaust and a tune. Thanks to these mods, the motor has jumped from 707 to around 850 ponies. And, to put all the muscle to the tarmac, the muscle car has been gifted with a pair of drag radials.

As for the GT-R, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 of the Nissan halo car has received a custom intake, a special exhaust, as well as an E85 setup. The mill now churns out around 800 ponies, with the machine having also been gifted with drag radials.

We have to throw a spoiler your way and mention that the reaction times of the drivers were far from similar. However, if we zoom in on the ET numbers at the end of the 1,320 feet run, you'll notice the difference between the two was smaller than the time it takes to blink.

When it comes to which of the velocity tools crosses the finish line first, you'll have to head for the "play" button below to find out.

P.S.: As for the aural side of the battle we have here, any aficionado can name the winner before the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Nissan GT-R even bring their engines to life.

