2,000 HP Lamborgini Gallardo Has 200 MPH Crash while Drag Racing

20 Dec 2017, 12:15 UTC
by
As strange as it might sound to those who aren't familiar with the ways of the drag racing realm, a Lamborghini packing 2,000 horses isn't something out of the ordinary. However, given the kind of velocity values such machines can deliver, one can always expect serious issues.
Case in point with the Gallardo we're here to show you. The V10 animal we're talking about was present at a recent half-mile event, where it didn't manage to get to the end of the runway.

The twin-turbo Lambo crashed while it was doing about 200 mph, with the Gallardo getting off the runway in the process. Many events of the sort see the poor supercars that lose grip ending up on their roof, but, despite this Ragin Bull spinning onto the field next to the runway of the airfield that hosted the said event, the car managed to keep its wheels on the ground.

As such, it doesn't seem that the Lambo suffered serious damage, so the driver can probably consider himself lucky.The problems didn't stop there
Alas, the same event also saw a second Sant'Agata Bolognese going through a similar ordeal. This time around, a Huracan was the one that spun. The newer Lamborghini went spinning at a smaller velocity, but it also ended up going off the runway. As for the consequences of this event, we can probably say the same - it doesn't appear that the Huracan took too much of a hit during its offroading stint.

Yes, Lamborghinis packing four-digit outputs usually keep their all-wheel-drive nature, but it seems this is not always enough to keep them sprinting in a straight line.

P.S.: You'll find the 200 MPH Lamborghini Gallardo crash at the 4:47 point of the video below. As for the Huracan crash, this awaits you at the 9:07 point of the clip.

