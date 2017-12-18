autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Urus Pickup Is What Could Happen If the Madness Continued

After years of uncertainty, a few more of rumors, and the final few fille with anxious expectation, the Lamborghini Urus happened. The brand's second SUV that feels like its first is getting built and there's nothing anyone can do about it.
But a lot has happened in the SUV segment since the LM002 first took the stage back in 1986, so the idea is a lot less absurd right now. Performance four-by-fours are nothing new even though they didn't use to come from companies known for their supercar prowess until now.

While some fans of the brand might be upset - or maybe even offended - the truth is Lambo is simply giving the people what they want. The SUV segment has been on the rise during the past who-knows-how-many years, and if there's money to be made, then why would the Italians stay clear? Think of it this way: the success of the Urus will enable them to continue building those exotic one-offs and prototypes like the Egoista, for example.

Of course, now that the cat is out of the bag, the question is where will Lamborghini stop? Will it build an entire range of SUVs? Will it become an SUV brand? Will it go as far as making a pickup truck if the market asked for it? Huh, don't be ridiculous, a Lambo pickup is unheard of.

Except the V12-powered LM002 is technically a pickup truck, so while the idea is far from realistic, it's not as ridiculous or unfounded as it may first seem. Not to mention, as this rendering from Hungarian designer X-Tomi shows, it would look pretty damn cool.

It would probably handle terribly due to not having enough weight over the rear axle, but even so, you have to admit this body style fits the Urus perfectly. The longer wheelbase makes it seem more athletic, something SUVs, regardless of their badge. can rarely achieve.

A V12-powered pickup truck makes as much sense as a supercar with a flatbed, and yet we're convinced the former is much easier on the eye. Lambo will never make anything like this, but somebody with plenty of money and an Urus in their garage might. If they do, they can use this rendering for guidelines.
