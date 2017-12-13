autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Urus Accessories Collection Might Cost as Much as the SUV Itself

13 Dec 2017, 13:50 UTC ·
by
There's no question the Urus represents a big moment in Lamborghini's history. Some people may be tempted to say the launch of an SUV is a regretful event, but considering how this will single-handedly double the production of the Sant'Agata company, we fail to see how Lambo could see it other than an insurance for still being alive tomorrow.
Not that they're the same type of car manufacturers, but Porsche used the Cayenne to stay in business some time ago, and it proved to be the right call as the German maker of sports cars is now doing better than ever. With an infusion of cash and without the fear of tomorrow, Lamborghini could be entering the best phase of its existence.

But Lambo's profits might not end there. Knowing all too well that its customers might want some more of the Raging Bull brand, the company decided to launch a collection of accessories dedicated to the arrival of the new SUV.

Interested parties would have to visit the Sant'Agata Bolognese headquarters, but not before they made an appointment at the Ad Personam showroom, the only place where the collection can be viewed. A little over the top, you might say, but considering some of them require client-specific customization, it makes sense.

All objects have been developed together with specialized local artisans to preserve the Italian flavor. The collection includes a suede jacket made by Bolognese leather craftsmen Hettabretz, with just 30 of them to be produced. The soft suede reproduces the hexagonal stitching you can find on the seats of the new Urus.

Other objects are a pair of driving loafers signed by Enzo Bonafe that can be had in two different styles and three colors, as well as a two-piece set of luggage made out of carbon fiber by Tecknomonster that fits perfectly in the SUV's trunk.

Leather bags, purses, backpacks, and even a scale model of the vehicle complete the luxurious collection meant to bring clients even closer to the brand. Don't expect to hear anything about the prices, but make sure your bank balance has lots of zeroes after any different number before making the call.
