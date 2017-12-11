Lamborghini Urus Coupe Rendering Sacrifices Practicality For More Exotic Looks

For what it’s worth, ditching the rear doors isn’t the most lucrative thing to do in the sport utility market in this day and age. It’s worth remembering Land Rover discontinued the Evoque Coupe
for this very reason, letting the five-door and convertible to soldier on.
Not even Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce are willing to bet on the three-door setup for their upcoming SUVs
, called DBX and Project Cullinan. Despite it all, the Urus is a striking looker in its own right, steering clear off the styling of its brothers (Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne, and Audi Q7).
Arguably the most attention-grabbing SUV
currently manufactured by the Volkswagen Group, the Urus is priced similarly to the Bentayga, but boasts four fewer cylinders. On the upside, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
is more potent than the Bentley’s 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, developing 650 horsepower and capable of sprinting to 100 km/h in merely 3.59 seconds.
The world’s fastest SUV (305 kilometers per hour) also has the right stuff to claim the Nurburgring lap record from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (7 minutes and 51.7 seconds). Regarding that, Lamborghini plans to drop the hottest lap possible once resurfacing of the Nurburgring is complete, and the weather gets a lil’ better. More to the point, the attempt is set for the spring of 2018
.
Moving forward to the latter part of 2018, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata will add a second powertrain to the Urus lineup in the form of a plug-in hybrid system related to the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
. Bearing in mind the most thrilling Panamera of them all has 680 horsepower and 850 Nm (626 pound-feet) to its name, the Urus PHEV will be even crazier from the standpoint of on-paper specifications.