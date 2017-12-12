Lamborghini Huracan Performante Goes Drifting in the Italian Alps, Spits Flames

Nevertheless, certain aficionados are still uncertain about the Huracan Performante's drifting abilities. Well, here we are, bringing you a stunt that showcases the dancing skills of the mid-engined animal.
This adventure comes from supercar collector powerslidelover and if you're not already familiar with the sideways appetite of the man or his nickname doesn't explain things clear enough, here's a sample of his driving.
Speaking of which, it's interesting how a super-saloon such as the 2018 BMW M5
can now be a better drifter than a Lamborghini Huracan - keep in mind that the M xDrive all-paw hardware of the Bimmer includes an RWD-only mode, while aiming for such goodies in a Lambo means you'll have to buy the RWD incarnation of the supercar.
The slip angle shenanigans you can find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page took place in Cortina d'Ampezzo
and since we're talking about the Italian Alps, the roads seen here are nothing short of breathtaking.
Of course, the slippery surface does help with throwing the 640 hp Lambo sideways. In fact, if you're willing to check out a deeper analysis of the Lamborghini's drifting behavior, allow us to remind you that Chris Harris has already delivered one.
The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Performante means that the aural side of this stunt is just as extreme as its visual one. And, speaking of the latter, the Italian exotic also allows its dragony side to shine during the hooning, spitting flames.
Winter, also known as the sideways season. #performante
A happy bull in the snow. #HuracanPerformante
When you try to melt the snow with flames % #HuracanPerformante
