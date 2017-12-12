autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Goes Drifting in the Italian Alps, Spits Flames

12 Dec 2017, 15:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Lamborghini Huracan is like no other Raging Bull that came before it, in the sense that, with a bit of effort from the one behind the wheel, the V10 animal can be used as a daily driver. The downside to this is the conservative handling of the Sant'Agata Bolognese animal, with Lamborghini having addressed this via a model year update and, of course, the Performante version of the supercar.
6 photos
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Goes Drifting in the Italian AlpsLamborghini Huracan Performante Goes Drifting in the Italian AlpsLamborghini Huracan Performante Goes Drifting in the Italian AlpsLamborghini Huracan Performante Goes Drifting in the Italian AlpsLamborghini Huracan Performante Goes Drifting in the Italian Alps
Nevertheless, certain aficionados are still uncertain about the Huracan Performante's drifting abilities. Well, here we are, bringing you a stunt that showcases the dancing skills of the mid-engined animal.

This adventure comes from supercar collector powerslidelover and if you're not already familiar with the sideways appetite of the man or his nickname doesn't explain things clear enough, here's a sample of his driving.

Speaking of which, it's interesting how a super-saloon such as the 2018 BMW M5 can now be a better drifter than a Lamborghini Huracan - keep in mind that the M xDrive all-paw hardware of the Bimmer includes an RWD-only mode, while aiming for such goodies in a Lambo means you'll have to buy the RWD incarnation of the supercar.

The slip angle shenanigans you can find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page took place in Cortina d'Ampezzo and since we're talking about the Italian Alps, the roads seen here are nothing short of breathtaking.

Of course, the slippery surface does help with throwing the 640 hp Lambo sideways. In fact, if you're willing to check out a deeper analysis of the Lamborghini's drifting behavior, allow us to remind you that Chris Harris has already delivered one.

The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Performante means that the aural side of this stunt is just as extreme as its visual one. And, speaking of the latter, the Italian exotic also allows its dragony side to shine during the hooning, spitting flames.


 

Winter, also known as the sideways season. #performante . . ÷@nicolodega #Lamborghini #huracanperformante #Huracan #Winter #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:58am PST



 

A happy bull in the snow. #HuracanPerformante. . . #Lamborghini #Huracan #Performante #Snow #Donuts #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:59am PST



 

When you try to melt the snow with flames % #HuracanPerformante . . ÷@nicolodega #Lamborghini #Huracan #Performante #car #cars #sportscar #supercar #instacars #exotic #exoticcars #autogespot #amazingcars247 #supercarlifestyle #blacklist #auto #automotive #carporn #drivetastefully #neverenoughhp #iamallergictotractioncontrol #powerslidelover

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

lamborghini huracan performante lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini drifting supercar
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  