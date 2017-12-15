Lamborghini Urus Spotted in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Looks Even Wilder in the Flesh

Do we need to explain all the hype built around the Lamborghini Urus? Of course we don't, but we'll give you some examples of what kept the super-SUV under the spotlights once the high-riding Bull made its debut.

Sure, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the



The clip we're talking about also allows you to check out the people's reaction to the LM002 successor and you don't need to be an automotive expert to figure out that the newcomer has an attention magnet effect.



Now that the standard incarnation of the Lamborghini Urus, if we may call it so, has made its debut, it's time to talk about what lies ahead for the SUV .



For one thing, the Urus is set to receive a plug-in hybrid setup. We're expecting this to borrow its tech side from the current Panamera range topper. We're talking about a Turbo S E-Hybrid, with the badge also set to land on the third-generation Porsche Cayenne.



In its current form, the gas-electric powertrain delivers 680 hp and 850 Nm of torque. The said output comes from a mix involving a TT 4.0-liter V8 (a more efficiency-focused version of the standard car's engine) and electric power.



Nevertheless, the Italian automotive producer could also be targeting an ever spicier incarnation of the Urus. So far, we've shown you two renderings of the sort, which gifted the SUV with the



However, should such a velocity behemoth make it into production, it could get a different nameplate.



P.S.: This episode reminds us of the time when the Terzo Millennio



