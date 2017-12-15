autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Urus Spotted in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Looks Even Wilder in the Flesh

15 Dec 2017, 12:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Do we need to explain all the hype built around the Lamborghini Urus? Of course we don't, but we'll give you some examples of what kept the super-SUV under the spotlights once the high-riding Bull made its debut.
6 photos
Lamborghini Urus in Sant'Agata BologneseLamborghini Urus in Sant'Agata BologneseLamborghini Urus in Sant'Agata BologneseLamborghini Urus in Sant'Agata BologneseLamborghini Urus in Sant'Agata Bolognese
Let's start with the pice of footage at the bottom of the page. This shows the 650 hp crossover doing its things on the streets of Sant'Agata Bolognese, the Italian automotive producer's home town.

Sure, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the Lambo wasn't exactly put to work, but we can get a small taste of its aural might.

The clip we're talking about also allows you to check out the people's reaction to the LM002 successor and you don't need to be an automotive expert to figure out that the newcomer has an attention magnet effect.

Now that the standard incarnation of the Lamborghini Urus, if we may call it so, has made its debut, it's time to talk about what lies ahead for the SUV.

For one thing, the Urus is set to receive a plug-in hybrid setup. We're expecting this to borrow its tech side from the current Panamera range topper. We're talking about a Turbo S E-Hybrid, with the badge also set to land on the third-generation Porsche Cayenne.

In its current form, the gas-electric powertrain delivers 680 hp and 850 Nm of torque. The said output comes from a mix involving a TT 4.0-liter V8 (a more efficiency-focused version of the standard car's engine) and electric power.

Nevertheless, the Italian automotive producer could also be targeting an ever spicier incarnation of the Urus. So far, we've shown you two renderings of the sort, which gifted the SUV with the SV and the Performante treatment.

However, should such a velocity behemoth make it into production, it could get a different nameplate.

P.S.: This episode reminds us of the time when the Terzo Millennio hit the streets of Sant'Agata Bolognese.

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini SUV luxury
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  