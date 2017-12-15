autoevolution
 

Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Ready to Sail

15 Dec 2017, 13:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've been showing you multiple Paint to Sample examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 and we are now back in the game. This time around, we're here to deliver a Maritime Blue incarnation of the rear-engined animal.
3 photos
Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
This PTS hue allows the track-savvy Neunelfer to shine and we feel the need to add the both-camps label. Allow us to explain. You see, when it comes to the Neunelfer, Porschephiles are split into two main camps. We have those who prefer colors that help the rear-engined machine get in touch with its understated aura, as well as those who wish to see the Porscha dressed in vivid colors. Well, the hue we have here might just please both categories.

Maritime Blue can also be found inside the car, with the hue having been chose for the rollcage that talks about the track credentials of the car.

Speaking of this Porscha's options, the satin black wheels of the Gen 2 GT3 don't bother to conceal the steal brakes of the velocity animal. We'll also mention the all-LED headlights, which come with black inner graphics that match the wheels.

The 500 hp beast has recently landed in Aachen, Germany - pixel tip to ptsrs for this photo. And it seems that the owner of the Zuffenhausen creature has a thing for Maritime Blue. For one thing, the man used to own a 991.1 incarnation of the 911 GT3 dressed in the same hue. And you'll find the machine in the Instagram media below (don't forget to use the swiping feature).

Those of you seeking even more sightings of the sort should also check out the recent 2018 Porsche 911 video we delivered. We're talking about the piece of footage that showcases a pack of GT3 Touring Package and Carrera T units.

The said rear-engined delights were caught on camera in Monaco, keeping the state-capital hot in the winter.


 

A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Maritime Blue (maritimblau; non-metallic UNI; 38B) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered for local reader @henssac in Aachen, Germany. This example sports the PDK, steel brakes, wheels in satin black, and the LED headlights in black. Also due for a few upgrades including a color matched roll cage. No surprises on the color for the owner, as he had a 991.1 GT3 in the same Maritime Blue as well (swipe left to 4th photo). Thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Dec 14, 2017 at 8:08am PST

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  