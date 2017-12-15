Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Ready to Sail

This PTS hue allows the track-savvy Neunelfer to shine and we feel the need to add the both-camps label. Allow us to explain. You see, when it comes to the Neunelfer, Porschephiles are split into two main camps. We have those who prefer colors that help the rear-engined machine get in touch with its understated aura, as well as those who wish to see the Porscha dressed in vivid colors. Well, the hue we have here might just please both categories.
Maritime Blue can also be found inside the car, with the hue having been chose for the rollcage that talks about the track credentials of the car.
Speaking of this Porscha
's options, the satin black wheels of the Gen 2 GT3 don't bother to conceal the steal brakes of the velocity animal. We'll also mention the all-LED headlights, which come with black inner graphics that match the wheels.
The 500 hp beast has recently landed in Aachen, Germany - pixel tip to ptsrs for this photo. And it seems that the owner of the Zuffenhausen creature has a thing for Maritime Blue. For one thing, the man used to own a 991.1 incarnation of the 911 GT3 dressed in the same hue. And you'll find the machine in the Instagram media below (don't forget to use the swiping feature).
Those of you seeking even more sightings of the sort should also check out the recent 2018 Porsche 911 video we delivered
. We're talking about the piece of footage that showcases a pack of GT3 Touring Package and Carrera T units.
The said rear-engined delights were caught on camera in Monaco, keeping the state-capital hot in the winter.
A PTSRS Exclusive: A brand new PTS Maritime Blue (maritimblau; non-metallic UNI; 38B) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered for local reader @henssac in Aachen, Germany. This example sports the PDK, steel brakes, wheels in satin black, and the LED headlights in black. Also due for a few upgrades including a color matched roll cage. No surprises on the color for the owner, as he had a 991.1 GT3 in the same Maritime Blue as well (swipe left to 4th photo). Thoughts on this example? #PTSRS
