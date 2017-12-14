Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Performante Hitting 160 MPH Sounds Like a Bomb

If you're willing to see how things are going in the Lamborghini Huracan Performante realm, you can hit social media for the freshest images of velocity-addicted owners taking delivery of their cars. However, the world currently holds a single twin-turbo Huracan Performante and we're here to show it to you.

In fact, as those of you tuned into our supercar tales know, the forced induction monster showed up back in October. And, since the Internet is not without its ironies, whenever a tuner introduces a supercar to the twin-turbo realm, the reactions seem to lack the all-out controversy associated with such changes coming from a carmaker (think: Ferrari's transition from the 458 to the twin-turbo 488).Regardless, Underground Racing, the American specialist behind the build, has yet to deliver the full details of the conversion.Nevertheless, UGR has now offered us a piece of footage that shows the twin-turbo Huracan Performante sprinting. We get to see the supercar going from about 25 mph to over 160 mph.And yes, there's turbo lag, as well as the kind of non-linear power delivery that would make those praising the naturally aspirated V10 of the Lambo shout in anger. However, such drawbacks are only normal when an engine undergoes a transformation such as the one we have here.Nevertheless, the velocity might of the machine is the kind that will make your jaw drop to the floor - the digital speedo allows us to easily keep track of the sprinting.Keep in mind that the 5.2-liter heart of the Huracan, which used to deliver 640 ponies, may now offer twice its factory output.For instance, the said developer's "normal" Huracan kits go all the way to 1,000 wheel horsepower on pump gas (that's 1,250 whp on race juice), while its racing kits have already gone past the 2,500-pony barrier.And once the Raging Bull releases the Huracan Performante Spyder , there's no reason why TT aficionados will leave the open-air model in factory stock trim.