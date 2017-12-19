BMW M3 Competition Package vs. M4 GTS Drag Race Is Top Gear Suspense

We're here to being an all-M drag race under the spotlights, with this sprinting battle involving the BMW M3 Competition Package and the M4 GTS. So why would we mention Porsche's name?

This is the same kind of engineering logic that, for instance, justifies the financial side of the



But what about a drag race between the two Bimmers mentioned above? Well, the velocity-obsessed folks over at Top Gear are here to deliver an answer.



The M beasts we're talking about have been thrown at each other in a standing start drag race, one that skips the Christmas Tree shenanigans in favor of a flag held by a human. Numbers fans shouldn't worry, as the clip includes all the figures you need.



We wish to steer clear of ruining the giggles delivered by the piece of footage that documents the race, which is why we won't throw too many spoilers your way.



Nevertheless, we can assure you that this is the kind of brawl that will keep you in front of the screen from start to finish. Oh and you'd better turn up the volume before hitting that "play" button below - as fierce as the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six hearts of these M cars are, their soundtracks aren't quite on par with the go they deliver, thus requiring a hefty volume.



