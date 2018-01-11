850 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. Tuned Hayabusa Drag Race Needs a Photo Finish

The shenanigan took pace in Qatar and, alas, the two didn't take things to the drag strip. Instead, the velocity battle we're talking about took place on the highway, with the two velocity tools going for the usual nighttime battle.
In order for the fight to be fair, the hooning aficionados had to ensure the Suzuki could enjoy proper traction. As such, they skipped the standing start approach, which would've also allowed the Neunelfer to use its phenomenal launch control feature. Instead, the fight included a rolling start, one that saw the machines kicking off the hostilities from 80 km/h (make that 50 mph).
The said Hayabusa came with respectable mods, with the list of goodies including a full bolt on package, a tune, as well as a short shifter kit.
As you've probably guessed by now, the said Zuffenahsuen machine, which belongs to the 991 generation, had also been taken to the aftermarket gym. To be more precise, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six occupying the posterior of the supercar has been massaged by esmotor, receiving custom turbos, along with an ethanol setup. Working at 1.65 bar, the said package allows the engine to deliver 850 ponies, while the owner of the supercar mentions that this has been kept in street condition (read: the interior hasn't been stripped out).
Before inviting you to check out the drag race
in piece of Instagram footage below, we'll remind you not to use such street shenanigans as an example and take things to the track whenever you get the sprinting urges.
My @esmotor 991tts build ES850(GTX3071R gen2) package running on pump gas + Meth boosting around 1.65Bar full weight VS Hayabusa full bolt on + tune + short shifter .. rolling 80kmh special thanks to @emrelevent @tuningbae @v2performance @piranhaqtr #stockfuelsystem
