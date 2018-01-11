autoevolution
 

850 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. Tuned Hayabusa Drag Race Needs a Photo Finish

11 Jan 2018, 15:01 UTC ·
by
As many supercar owners know, duking it out with a bike can easily result in getting one-upped. And if that motorcycle happens to be a Suzuki Hayabusa whose rider had decided to take the aftermarket path, it can be extremely tricky to challenge it. Nevertheless, none of this mattered to a Porsche 911 Turbo S driver who decided to throw his rear-engined monster at the Busa.
The shenanigan took pace in Qatar and, alas, the two didn't take things to the drag strip. Instead, the velocity battle we're talking about took place on the highway, with the two velocity tools going for the usual nighttime battle.

In order for the fight to be fair, the hooning aficionados had to ensure the Suzuki could enjoy proper traction. As such, they skipped the standing start approach, which would've also allowed the Neunelfer to use its phenomenal launch control feature. Instead, the fight included a rolling start, one that saw the machines kicking off the hostilities from 80 km/h (make that 50 mph).

The said Hayabusa came with respectable mods, with the list of goodies including a full bolt on package, a tune, as well as a short shifter kit.

As you've probably guessed by now, the said Zuffenahsuen machine, which belongs to the 991 generation, had also been taken to the aftermarket gym. To be more precise, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six occupying the posterior of the supercar has been massaged by esmotor, receiving custom turbos, along with an ethanol setup. Working at 1.65 bar, the said package allows the engine to deliver 850 ponies, while the owner of the supercar mentions that this has been kept in street condition (read: the interior hasn't been stripped out).

Before inviting you to check out the drag race in piece of Instagram footage below, we'll remind you not to use such street shenanigans as an example and take things to the track whenever you get the sprinting urges.


 

My @esmotor 991tts build ES850(GTX3071R gen2) package running on pump gas + Meth boosting around 1.65Bar full weight VS Hayabusa full bolt on + tune + short shifter .. rolling 80kmh special thanks to @emrelevent @tuningbae @v2performance @piranhaqtr #stockfuelsystem

A post shared by Jassim Al-Baker (@jayalbaker) on Jan 4, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

porsche 911 turbo s Suzuki Hayabusa Porsche Suzuki drag racing illegal
