autoevolution
 

1,200 HP Nissan GT-R vs 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Is Russian Anger

19 Jan 2018, 12:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ever wondered how a Russian wrestling match displaying 2,400 horsepower would look like? We're here to answer that question and we've brought along a piece of footage, one that involves a Nissan GT-R and a Lamborghini Huracan.
4 photos
1,200 HP Nissan GT-R vs 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race1,200 HP Nissan GT-R vs 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race1,200 HP Nissan GT-R vs 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race
The two supercars we're talking about might not strike one as direct rivals. Nevertheless, we have to mention that the R35 Godzilla and the Sant'Agata Bolognese V10 tech base, be it in its Gallardo or Huracan form, are currently the most popular platform of the drag racing realm.

And while these platforms have already been taken past the 3,000 hp border (more on this below), the example we're here to deliver showcases a battle between 1,2000 hp incarnation of the GT-R and the Huracan.

The two met as part of the Russian drag racing championship, going head to head in a vicious fight - the in-a-rush commentary of the race seems delicious in our book.

Given the complex tech setup of the straight-line arena that hosted the battle, you'll get to see both the quarter- and the half-mile numbers of the heavily massaged supercars - keep in mind that these velocity beasts have been taken to double the factory output.

As for the 3,000 hp stunts mentioned above, only a handful of GT-Rs and Huracans around the world have been taken to such an internal combustion violence level.

In fact, a Nissan halo car with this kind of output recently set a new 1/4-mile world record. To be more precise, the R35 managed to deliver a 6.85s pass, with the shenanigan having taken place over in Bahrain.

And with the 2018 drag racing seasons still being young, we're expecting to bring you fresh stunts of the kind soon. Meanwhile, we'll assure you that the Lamborghini Huracan side of the drag racing realm isn't exactly resting on the laurels it earned last year.

Nissan GT-R lamborghini Huracan supercar drag racing
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniAll car models  