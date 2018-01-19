1,200 HP Nissan GT-R vs 1,200 HP Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Is Russian Anger

Ever wondered how a Russian wrestling match displaying 2,400 horsepower would look like? We're here to answer that question and we've brought along a piece of footage, one that involves a Nissan GT-R and a Lamborghini Huracan.

The two supercars we're talking about might not strike one as direct rivals. Nevertheless, we have to mention that the R35 Godzilla and the Sant'Agata Bolognese V10 tech base, be it in its Gallardo or Huracan form, are currently the most popular platform of the drag racing realm.And while these platforms have already been taken past the 3,000 hp border (more on this below), the example we're here to deliver showcases a battle between 1,2000 hp incarnation of the GT-R and the Huracan.The two met as part of the Russian drag racing championship, going head to head in a vicious fight - the in-a-rush commentary of the race seems delicious in our book.Given the complex tech setup of the straight-line arena that hosted the battle, you'll get to see both the quarter- and the half-mile numbers of the heavily massaged supercars - keep in mind that these velocity beasts have been taken to double the factory output.As for the 3,000 hp stunts mentioned above, only a handful of GT-Rs and Huracans around the world have been taken to such an internal combustion violence level.In fact, a Nissan halo car with this kind of output recently set a new 1/4-mile world record. To be more precise, the R35 managed to deliver a 6.85s pass, with the shenanigan having taken place over in Bahrain.And with the 2018 drag racing seasons still being young, we're expecting to bring you fresh stunts of the kind soon. Meanwhile, we'll assure you that the Lamborghini Huracan side of the drag racing realm isn't exactly resting on the laurels it earned last year.