McLaren 570S Spider vs. Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus Drag Race Ends in a Knockout

21 Jan 2018, 21:32 UTC
by
A drag race between the Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus and the McLaren 570S Spider has the power to deliver even more thrills than the sum of its parts might have you expect.
Sure, any drag race between two contemporary supercars is uber-engaging, so what makes this one special? First of all, the sheer idea of open-top supercars delivering the kind of performance seen here is enough to get our heart racing.

Secondly, if we look past the mid-engined layout of the two contenders, they could hardly be more different. While the Audi bets on the no replacement for displacement banner and relies on aluminum to shed weight, the McLaren is a member of the downsized breed and makes serious use of carbon fiber.

And yes, both feature seven-speed dual-clutch trannies, but the German sends its power to all four wheels, while the Brit comes in rear-paw form.

Then there's the driving experience. While the R8 is unbelievably emotional for a machine wearing the four-ringed logo, the Macca is all about velocity efficiency.

Speaking of the V8 beast, you shouldn't trust Woking's Sports Series label. And that's because the 570S is every bit as vicious as the wielder of the 5.2-liter V10 it competes against.

The two engage in an Auto Express airfield stunt that sees them being thrown at each other in a quarter-mile stunt. The standing start involved in this adventure should bring an advantage for the all-wheel-drive Audi, but the McLaren's superiority in terms of the power-to-weight ratio means the fight is balanced. Or, is it? Hit the "play" button below and you'll get to find out.

P.S.: As with every drag race of the sort, the aural side is just as important as the visual and you don't need to be an expert to figure out the winner when it comes to this category.

