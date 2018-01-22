700 HP Dodge Viper ACR vs. Tuned Viper TA Drag Race Is Brutally Close

In theory, a drag race between a Dodge Viper ACR and a TA incarnation of the snake doesn't make too much sense. First of all, both Viper flavors were built for the track. Secondly, while the ACR does pack a 5 hp advantage, the hefty downforce boost it offers shouldn't do it any favor at the drag strip.

Well, it seems that none of the aspects above mattered to the drivers of the two Vipers we're here to show you. Interestingly, the V10 beasts involved in the drag race we're here to show you had been touched by the aftermarket wand.To be more precise, the ACR comes with a custom exhaust and a tune, with the 8.4-liter V10 of the car having jumped from 645 to around 700 ponies. As for the Viper TA, this has received an aftermarket intake.Oh, and we also have to mention that both Dodge supercars are ready to put their power down with the help of drag radials.You'll notice a few aspects related to the behavior of the Driver ACR. Despite the clutch setup of the Viper, the guy took the burnout stunt before the race extremely serious.Alas, the reaction time of the man left quite a few things to be desired. Oh, and let's not forget the mid-race brake pedal moment of the driver - we're expecting the man to have slightly stepped on the brakes in order to avoid being banned.You see, the Viper ACR completed the 1/4-mile run in 11.27 seconds at 126.9 mph and any car that goes above 135 mph requires a roll cage.Now, you shouldn't let any of the details mentioned above trick you into believing the race was anything but an uber-close confrontation, especially if we're talking about the numbers delivered at the end of the 1,320 feet sprint.