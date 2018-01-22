BMW Isetta Reborn as Chinese EV with Impossible Name

The first production car in the world to achieve a fuel consumption of 3 liters / 100 km, the BMW Isetta, will make a comeback this year, as it will be revived by the booming Chinese knock-off industry.

In all, in 15 years Suzhou Eagle says it has produced over 10,000 units of some 100+ models. The company has a manufacturing capacity of 80 units per day. In its new life, the vehicle will not be a BMW, but an Eagle . It will not be called Isetta (not even the BMW 600 version, with which it resembles more), but the tongue-twisting EG6330K. And it will not have a fuel consumption of 3.0 liters / 100 km, but zero, as it is, well, an electric vehicle.According to Car News China , the manufacturer takes inspiration from BMW's 1950's model, but modified it heavily. The car will have not one, nor two, but four doors. Under the hood they will not hide a one-cylinder, four stroke motorcycle engine, nor a flat twin, but an electric motor paired with a 72 kWh lead-acid battery.The Chinese manufacturer, which usually builds low speed electric vehicles, says the EG6330K will have a range of up to 120 km (around 70 miles), while the top speed given by the front-axle mounted motor is expected to be 60 km/h (37 mph).Visually, the vehicle is not half bad, coming complete with a retro-looking grille and turn indicators mounted on the front bumper, just as in the BMW 600. On the inside, as you might expect, there is a lot of plastic involved, but also boasts "big air vents and a decent radio," according to the source.The EV will be sold, obviously, in China, for a price of around $4,000, to “youngsters living in big cities.”Apart from the upcoming EG6330K, Eagle manufactures all sorts of electric vehicles, ranging from what they call Electric Hunting Buggy to Electric Classic Cars.In all, in 15 years Suzhou Eagle says it has produced over 10,000 units of some 100+ models. The company has a manufacturing capacity of 80 units per day.