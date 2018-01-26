autoevolution
 

2021 Mercedes SL R232 To Get Mercedes-AMG 73 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

26 Jan 2018, 10:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Ah, the SL-Class! Once the pride and joy of the three-pointed star’s sports car lineup, the SL has gotten fatter, comfier, and more grand touring-like with each and every generation. The current chassis code for the Sportlich Leicht is R231, and pricing gets ridiculous if you go for the full-on 65.
36 photos
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked2017 Mercedes-Benz SL facelift leaked
The MSRP for the U.S.-spec SL 65 is $222,000, which is a lot for a six-year-old design that doesn’t hold a candle to the GT C Roadster ($157,000) and GT R Coupe (also $157,000). Even more curious is the naming: SL for the grand tourer and GT for the driver-oriented sports car.

If there’s anything the R231 SL could use, that’s a re-establishment as a force within the Mercedes-Benz range. And with the next-generation model, the Stuttgart-based automaker is expected to do the right thing by infusing the R232 with the AMG know-how that went into the GT family.

Automobile Mag has the lowdown on the long-anticipated successor, which in Mercedes-AMG specification is anticipated to go on sale in 2021. According to the cited publication, the SL will go soft top and drop a few pounds thanks to the aluminum-intensive platform. A couple of rear seats are also envisioned as a means to make the SL a bit more practical.

The most important and credible information on the all-new SL is the part that reads “being engineered in sync with the next-gen versions of the GT.” With Tobias Moers at the helm, there’s no denying the future SL will be a far more focused machine than the luxbarge of today.

“According to an engineer familiar with the matter,” the motoring magazine highlights four engine options worth looking forward to, starting with the 3.0-liter inline-six SL 43. Then comes the 53 and 63, which just like the 43, would use 48-volt mild hybridization.

As for the range-topping version, the Mercedes-AMG SL 73 PHEV should come with a “4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 612 hp, plus an e-motor rated at 204 hp for a total of more than 800 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque.”
2021 Mercedes-Benz SL R232 Mercedes-Benz SL PHEV Mercedes-Benz mild hybrid Mercedes-AMG
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  