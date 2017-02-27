This Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Can Be Yours For $1.4 Million

There are old cars, then there are classic cars. The 300 SL
is one of the latter, and somewhat expectedly, its value keeps going up. Case in point: this fine example of the one they call Gullwing is estimated at anything between $1.2 and $1.4 million.
RM Sotheby’s
will try to find this Gullwing a new owner this coming March, at the Amelia Island 2017 auction. One of the 167 units that were built in the first year of production, the pictured 300 SL is a tip-top condition vehicle following a two-year restoration completed in 2007. A few years later, the owner overhauled the inline-six engine and the manual transmission.
And what an engine. Internally referred to as M198, the 3.0-liter powerplant is the first-ever of its kind for production cars thanks to something called fuel injection
. It develops 215 PS (212 bhp) and 274 Nm (202 lb-ft), which enables the 300 SL to hit 260 km/h (160 mph) if the axle ratio is set to 3.25:1. In its day, the W198 300 SL held the title of world's fastest production car.
Only 1,374 examples were ever produced over a three-year run, which makes the Gullwing a sight to behold in this day and age. Chassis 198.040.4500116
here comes with a numbers-matching engine and Rudge wheels painted in the same dark blue as the body. Well documented and accompanied by a period-correct knock-off hammer and original luggage set, the pictured car is unquestionably worth the pre-auction estimate of $1.2 to $1.4 million.
The jaw-dropping exterior is matched with a visually gorgeous interior beautified by a achingly pretty Nardi steering wheel and a Becker radio. To raise the appeal of this Gullwing in the eyes of discerning collectors, the sale includes bits and bobs such as the original sales brochure and a storage bag for the removable quarter windows made from authentic MB-Tex vinyl.
Be it vintage driving events or a fancy concours display, this Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing from days long gone by should do the trick just fine.