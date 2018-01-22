autoevolution
 

New Mercedes A-Class Seen Undergoing Final Testing Before Debut

22 Jan 2018, 19:13 UTC ·
by
The W177 A-Class is, without a doubt, an essential car for Mercedes-Benz. Upon its bones, as many as ten other vehicles will also be developed, with investments running in the billions.
2019 Mercedes A-Class
Mercedes has already shown the interior of the car and based on the timing of the recent G-Class debut, we could be a month away from seeing the rest of this hatchback.

Stuttgart car photographer Walko Art has captured the lest camouflaged 2019 A-Class prototype we've yet seen. The shape is so familiar, in fact, that we feel like we're already looking at a regular production car.

It was in 2012 that the A-Class started competing with everything from the Golf to the 1 Series. Several things contributed to its success, including driving dynamics, premium styling, and technology. We expect all those to be improved further when the 2019 generation debuts.

The platform is a revised version of the MFA, which we suspect now accommodates a longer wheelbase and wider tracks. Minimal weight savings could also take place, but don't expect the A-Class to turn into a Lotus.

As we've said on previous occasions, the styling of the 2019 A-Class is similar in places to the CLS. This includes triangular headlights and less pronounced side creases. While some things have changed drastically, there's no mistaking this for anything other than the Mercedes premium compact car.

The top-of-the-range A-Class will feature a pair of 10.25-inch wide displays. Meanwhile, the base model will use a dual 7-inch setup whereas the midrange version is going to have a combination of both.

Practicality will get a significant boost, as the A-Class trunk will grow 29 liters to 370 liters. The opening section is 20cm wider while the compartment is deeper by 11.5cm. Even the door pockets have been boosted to accommodate 1.5-liter bottles.

The engine range is another hotly anticipated topic, as Mercedes is expected to adopt a 1.3-liter turbo developed by Renault and its new 2-liter turbodiesel, the same one seen in the E-Class.

