Ferrari 488 "GTO" Allocation Criteria Leaked, Talks Addicted Customers

Placing your name on a Ferrari waiting list can be both a blessing and a curse, depending on how much patience you have. However, when it comes to special editions such as the upcoming 488 Sport Special Series, simply making it to that list is a monstrous achievement.

And the latest stunt of the kind reveals the criteria one has to meet in order to be offered a seat in the 488 GTO - note that the nameplate of the car is still provisional and we're expecting the Prancing Horse to introduce a different badge for the upcoming supercar.



The leak, which probably comes from the same private presentation that has delivered the previous goodies of the kind, talks about a 488 VS, with the two letters appearing to be a generic moniker for the Italian carmaker's special editions (we'll tip our keyboard to



The slide we have here involves four criteria for determining who deserves to spend seat time in the 488 VS.



The first involves owning a 488 GTB and another V8-animated machine and yet it's not clear whether the last must have a Prancing Horse badge or not.



As for the second, this includes customers who giggle at the thought of ordering special editions. After all, it's almost impossible to worry about cutting when you already own a Ferrari racecar, be it an XX or a Challenge model.



The third category is the most mysterious one, since it seems to involve those who don't meet the criteria mentioned above, albeit without mentioning any specific requirement (what does "Top Client" mean?).



When it comes to the fourth label, its nameplate says it all - Addicted Plus. This includes collectors who had acquired past special editions such as the F12 TDF, the



The Italians have also come up with a wildcard, one that will allow one to move from the "Addicted" to the "Addicted Plus" category. This involves V8 special edition ownership, so whether you pack a 360 Challenge Stradale or an F40, you'll probably be offered the chance to join the 488 VS club.



As complicated as Ferrari's ways might be, these at least favor brand loyalty over other, more questionable aspects. And we're referring to the controversial manner in which Ford allocated the first 500 units of the new GT, with the Blue Oval placing fame, be it social media- or real world-earned, among the top priorities.



Speaking of which, the GT allocation program has already run into its first bump, namely the



