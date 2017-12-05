autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Ford Vs. Cena Lawsuit Was Caused by Ford's Inability to Pen a Decent Contract

5 Dec 2017, 12:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
As you probably know, Ford Motor Company and WWE and Hollywood (as well as Internet memes) star John Cena are involved in a lawsuit filed by the former against the latter.
5 photos
John Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and Buttresses
The reason for this fallout between the two is Cena's decision to sell the Ford GT hypercar he had bought from Ford after just two weeks or so of ownership. Normally, there wouldn't be anything wrong with that - you buy a car, it's yours, so you can do whatever you want with it.

Except the Ford GT was different. The carmaker only intends to build 1,000 of them, so getting one involved sending an application, and if Ford thought you were worthy, it would allow you the right to wire $460,000 into the company's accounts in exchange for the keys to the hypercar. If Ferrari can do it, why couldn't Ford?

Those lucky enough to be selected would also be required to sign a contract. In a day when terms of use are usually dispatched with a click of the mouse, it's easy to understand how some people might not bother to read through the contract. But we doubt Ford let John Cena get in his new car without forcing him to sit there and listen to everything that paper bound him to.

Among other things, John was not to sell his car sooner than two years after receiving it. In other words, the company thought those $460,000 could come accompanied by a two-year deal of Cena serving as its brand ambassador. Well, it's not like they pulled the money out of his pocket, he agreed to it, so it's all fair play.

Now that Cena "flipped" the GT for a profit, Ford allegedly tried to solve the situation amicably (no idea how exactly the company thought that would go. Perhaps convince the buyer to return the car?), but to no avail. Now, they will see each other in court.

However, all this could have been avoided had Ford's contract been more carefully crafted. For one thing, the carmaker could have included a clause that would have essentially nullified the sale. They obviously thought what Cena did was a possibility, then why didn't they defend against it better? It's not like suing somebody like Cena, who is generally seen as a "good guy," is doing the company's image any service.

And then there's the company's claim for damages, which are so vague and subjective, they are impossible to calculate. A simple inclusion of a liquidated damages claim would have made things a lot simpler for everyone involved - not to mention scare the hell out of any buyer if it were something like a few million dollars.

Cena selling the Ford GT was what caused Ford to react, but the need for a lawsuit was all Ford's legal department's fault. We're pretty sure buyers will be shown a different contract from now on - unless Ford's legal department is paid by the hour, in which case the existing one is just perfect.
Ford GT 2017 Ford GT John Cena Ford lawsuit
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  