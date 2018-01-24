Right-Hand Drive 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series 1 to Be Auctioned at Silverstone

The model on sale is painted in its original color of Grigio Argento. It comes complete with a V12 engine delivering 304 hp (albeit it is no longer the entire original engine, having had its cylinder head rebuilt) with triple Weber carburetors. The Series 1 comes with wire wheels, power windows, and a Pelle Nera Franzi leather interior.“It’s a rare occurrence for a right-hand drive 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series 1 to come to market, so Silverstone Auctions is proud to offer this beautiful car for sale at Race Retro,” added Rutter.“We expect bidding to be strong as this exquisite model is offered with a comprehensive history and is very distinctive with its quad headlights, truly evocative of 1960’s fashion.”The Series 1 is 53 years old and has received over time replacement sills, floor panels, and a full bare-metal respray. It has even crossed the Ocean to the U.S. at the whim of its owners and in all has seen the roads of three countries: the U.K., the U.S., and Germany.The 330 GT was designed by Pininfarina and at the time of its launch, in 1964, its zero to sixty acceleration of 6.3 seconds made it the fastest road-going Ferrari in the world.There are 11 other vehicles up for grabs at the Silverstone auction, including a 1959 Austin A35 HRDC, a 1964 Sunbeam Alpine and a 1970 Morgan Plus 8.