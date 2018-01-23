Ferrari 488 Sport Special Series Unveiled During Private Presentation

Ferrari-involving spyshots almost always leave one wishing for more, with the Prancing Horse being extremely capable regarding hiding the details of its work-in-progress models in plain sight. And the latest example of the Italian's might comes from the 488 Sport Special Series, which you can check out in the image we have here.

As Ferrari aficionados are well aware, the carmaker bets more on aluminum than carbon fiber when it comes to its V8 models (as opposed to McLaren, for example). Well, this isn't the case with the 488 Sport Special Series, since the thing has been put on a diet. As such, the said wonder material is used for the front bumper, front compartment lid, rear apron and rear spoiler.



Oh, and we must also mention the top-spec wheels of the thing, which are 40 percent lighter than those of the 488 GTB.



Carbon fiber is also found inside the car, where it is used for the dashboard, center tunnel and a few other elements, being mixed with materials such as Alcantara to keep the weight in check.



The special edition treatment will see the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 motor of the supercar jumping from 670 to at least 700 ponies and this will be just one of the tech upgrades introduced by the car - the other assets of the vehicle, such as the brakes, suspension and steering will also be touched.



We should get our hands on more details of this 488 special way ahead of the Geneva Motor Show in March, when the public debut of the beast is scheduled. The photo, which is the first that shows the naked Fezza, has surfaced online earlier today and showcases the supercar during a private presentation. And while the appearance of the pic might not seem to sustain the conclusion we dropped in the intro, the interesting thing is that the actual name of the V8 wielder has yet to reach the web - pixel tip to the Marchettino Facebook page for the photo.Some expect Ferrari to use the GTO label for this twin-turbo exotic, while others would like to see the Speciale label used for the spiced-up 458 predecessor of the machine making a comeback. Meanwhile, we have to settle for the rather generic nameplate mentioned above, which seems to come from a dealer presentation.Nevertheless, it seems that the Prancing Horse will come up with a different badge for the fastest V8 model in its history.And while the front bumper reminds us more of the active aero we've seen on the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, we'll save such comparisons for when the official photos arrive.We'll remind you that dealer presentation leaked last week allowed us to find out a few juicy details of the track-savvy supercar.As Ferrari aficionados are well aware, the carmaker bets more on aluminum than carbon fiber when it comes to its V8 models (as opposed to McLaren, for example). Well, this isn't the case with the 488 Sport Special Series, since the thing has been put on a diet. As such, the said wonder material is used for the front bumper, front compartment lid, rear apron and rear spoiler.Oh, and we must also mention the top-spec wheels of the thing, which are 40 percent lighter than those of the 488 GTB.Carbon fiber is also found inside the car, where it is used for the dashboard, center tunnel and a few other elements, being mixed with materials such as Alcantara to keep the weight in check.The special edition treatment will see the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 motor of the supercar jumping from 670 to at least 700 ponies and this will be just one of the tech upgrades introduced by the car - the other assets of the vehicle, such as the brakes, suspension and steering will also be touched.We should get our hands on more details of this 488 special way ahead of the Geneva Motor Show in March, when the public debut of the beast is scheduled.