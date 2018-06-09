NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

Porsche 911 Speedster Concept Is the GT3 Cabriolet We've Been Waiting For

With of the 992 next-generation Neunelfer having been spotted on multiple occasions, it's no secret that the current 991 incarnation of the 911 is approaching its retirement. And the model sitting before you might be the swansong, with this coming in 911 Speedster form. 17 photos



The upper section of the vehicle is a collection of special pieces and we'll start with the streamlines (this is the official name) that rise from the carbon fiber rear deck, while also covering the rollover bars. The contrasting black elements linking the streamlines and the Plexiglass wind deflector wearing the "70 years of Porsche" logo complete the setup.



Retro is the name of the game, with the elements linking the machine to its past involving the Talbot-shaped door mirrors, the central-mounted fuel filler cap adorning the frunk lid, the "X" shapes on the headlights, along with the milled, gold-plated Speedster script found on the posterior and the B-pillars.



And while the body of the car is borrowed from the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, its fenders and frunk lid are made of CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic).



Nevertheless, the carmaker talks about a GT3 chassis, while also mentioning a six-cylinder engine producing over 500 hp (we may get the GT3 RS' 520 hp muscle figure). As for the connection to the road, this is established via 21-inch Fuchs-style center-lock wheels.



The cabin easily showcases the lightweight nature of the rear-engined toy, from the CFRP frames of the seats to the radio, navigation and aircon delete (perhaps these will be offered as no-cost options on the production version). As for the Cognac Brown leather finish, this reminds us of previous Speedster models.



Alas, we can expect the newcomer to land in uber-limited form and probably be sold out at the time of its debut.



