Number of Porsche Employees Jumps Over 30,000 for the First Time

The battery pack that is to be fitted in the Taycan is capable of giving it a range of 300 miles (482 km), in line with all other high-end electric cars on the market today. According to a statement released on Friday by Porsche , the number of people it employs jumped to over 30,000 for the first time in the carmaker’s history. This month, Porsche said it has 30,500 employees, and that number is set to grow.Compared to 2010, the figure represents an increase in staff of 130 percent. The first major addition will be the 700 employees who are to be added at the Zuffenhausen site to support the production of the electric Taycan model.“Many of Porsche’s new employees are part of Generation Y. In total, this demographic makes up more than 40 percent of the workforce,” said the carmaker in a statement.“The company’s refined cultural concept gives everyone a shared understanding of what makes Porsche tick. The central umbrella terms of family, passion, sportiness and pioneering spirit also form the basis of the Porsche Code, the new management concept.”The Taycan , which received its official production name at the beginning of the month, will mark a major expansion of the product portfolio. The model is hoped to usher in the era of electric vehicles and further increase the appeal of the brand.The carmaker would be investing six billion euros in electromobility by 2022, double the size of the sum initially announced for this project.When it is launched, the Taycan will come with a pair of permanently activated synchronous motors (PSM) that deliver 600 horsepower. The model is said to reach 60 miles per hour in well under 3.5 seconds.The battery pack that is to be fitted in the Taycan is capable of giving it a range of 300 miles (482 km), in line with all other high-end electric cars on the market today.