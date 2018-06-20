Porsche Buys 10 Percent Of Electric Hypercar Manufacturer Rimac

First came the Cayenne Hybrid in 2005, then Porsche ventured into the realm of plug-in hybrid vehicles with the launch of the E-Hybrid range of models. Fast-forward to the present day, and the Stuttgart-based company behind the world’s most acclaimed sports car is pouring money into full electrification. Come 2019, the Mission E-inspired Taycan will lead Porsche’s electric onslaught.
Even though the Taycan promises supercar-like performance thanks to a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup capable of 600 horsepower or thereabouts, the German automaker won’t be stopping here. Straight out of nowhere, Porsche announced that it bought a stake in the Croatian technology company and hypercar builder Rimac.
You know, the people responsible for the Concept One that Richard Hammond crashed in Switzerland in the second season of The Grand Tour. The company is now working on the C-Two, revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with four electric motors and a total output of 1,914 horsepower and 2,300 Nm of torque.
Porsche acquired 10 percent of the fast-growing automaker from Zagreb, which employs around 400 people at the present moment. Under the Greyp Bikes subsidiary, Rimac Automobili also develops and manufactures electric bicycles.
Based on the J1 vehicle architecture, the all-new Taycan will be superseded by another family of EVs in 2021. The PPE (Premium Platform Electric) is jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. Following the PPE, the SPE (presumably for Sport Platform Electric) will follow in 2025 for sports cars, supercars, and hypercars too.
“By developing purely electric two-seaters super sports cars, like the Concept One or C_Two, as well as core vehicle systems, Rimac has impressively demonstrated its credentials in the field of electromobility,” declared Lutz Meschke, chairman of the executive board and member of the executive board for finance and IT at Porsche. “We feel that Rimac’s ideas and approaches are extremely promising, which is why we hope to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership.”
