2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Roof Box Is Not Just a Rendering

Porsche is the kind of automotive producer that likes to blur the lines between the various sportscar genres. Let's take the 911 GT2 RS, for instance. One would be tempted to label this as a supercar, but, given the kind of lap times it delivers, the Rennsport Neunelfer can give hypercars a hard time.
And if we take this potential status of the Zuffenhausen machine into account, the kind of practicality it delivers is stunning - when the one behind the wheel decides to take things slow, the 2RS is surprisingly friendly.
Well, the rendering we've brought along for today, which shows a 911 GT2 RS with a roof box, is more than just pixel play. For one thing, this can be considered a metaphor for the said usability aura of the machine.
Oh, and let's not forget that such hauling accessories are becoming more and more popular among go-fast machines owners, as even Ferraris receive such goodies these days.
The render comes from Jonsibal, a digital artist whose work we've featured on multiple occasions. Keep in mind that the aficionado is also a Porsche owner, as he spends time behind the wheel of a Rauh-Welt Begriff Neunelfer.
A set of custom wheels is also included in the image, with these standing out from the distance.
Returning to the hypercar-challenging status of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you that a barely touched example of the car recently set a splendid Spa-Francorchamps lap time.
To be more precise, the Poracha managed to blitz the Belgian circuit in 2:31, which allowed it to one-up the Koenigsegg One:1, for instance.
As for the status of the car, this had been massaged by Manthey Racing, a Porsche-owned team, but the mods fitted to the vehicle were limited.
Well, the rendering we've brought along for today, which shows a 911 GT2 RS with a roof box, is more than just pixel play. For one thing, this can be considered a metaphor for the said usability aura of the machine.
Oh, and let's not forget that such hauling accessories are becoming more and more popular among go-fast machines owners, as even Ferraris receive such goodies these days.
The render comes from Jonsibal, a digital artist whose work we've featured on multiple occasions. Keep in mind that the aficionado is also a Porsche owner, as he spends time behind the wheel of a Rauh-Welt Begriff Neunelfer.
A set of custom wheels is also included in the image, with these standing out from the distance.
Returning to the hypercar-challenging status of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you that a barely touched example of the car recently set a splendid Spa-Francorchamps lap time.
To be more precise, the Poracha managed to blitz the Belgian circuit in 2:31, which allowed it to one-up the Koenigsegg One:1, for instance.
As for the status of the car, this had been massaged by Manthey Racing, a Porsche-owned team, but the mods fitted to the vehicle were limited.