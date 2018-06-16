2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Roof Box Is Not Just a Rendering

And if we take this potential status of the Zuffenhausen machine into account, the kind of practicality it delivers is stunning - when the one behind the wheel decides to take things slow, the 2RS is surprisingly friendly.Well, the rendering we've brought along for today, which shows a 911 GT2 RS with a roof box, is more than just pixel play. For one thing, this can be considered a metaphor for the said usability aura of the machine.Oh, and let's not forget that such hauling accessories are becoming more and more popular among go-fast machines owners, as even Ferraris receive such goodies these days.The render comes from Jonsibal, a digital artist whose work we've featured on multiple occasions. Keep in mind that the aficionado is also a Porsche owner, as he spends time behind the wheel of a Rauh-Welt Begriff Neunelfer.A set of custom wheels is also included in the image, with these standing out from the distance.Returning to the hypercar-challenging status of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you that a barely touched example of the car recently set a splendid Spa-Francorchamps lap time.To be more precise, the Poracha managed to blitz the Belgian circuit in 2:31, which allowed it to one-up the Koenigsegg One:1, for instance.As for the status of the car, this had been massaged by Manthey Racing, a Porsche-owned team, but the mods fitted to the vehicle were limited.