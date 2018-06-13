NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR Laps Spa-Francorchamps in 2:31, Beats Koenigseg One:1

Sure, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS has already proven its might by grabbing the Nurburgring production car lap record, following a 6:47 blitz. But has the full potential of the Rennsport Neunelfer been exploited? Unsurprisingly, the answer is negative. 4 photos



Zooming in on the chronograph number of the rear-engined beast, we notice that the Porscha managed to lap the Belgian circuit in 2:31. To put things into perspective, we'll mention that the Koenigsegg One:1, with its 1,360 hp, needed 2:32.14 to complete the task. And the Swedish hypercar's lap was no amateur feat, as the Angelholm animal was manhandled by factory driver Robert Serwanski.



Then again, the performance of the



We're talking about a Porsche-owned specialist that also develops custom street car setups like one we have here.



"OK, but what about the mods fitted to the car, how light are they?" we hear you asking. Well, the circuit treatment involves a suspension kit, a braided brake line set, a brake pad set, as well as an aero package.



As for the all-important rubber, it's worth mentioning that the car didn't sun on slicks during the test day that led to the time mentioned above. Instead, it used Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 N2 tires.



However, Manthey does mention that the factory bucket seat was replaced with a Recaro P130GT race unit. Obvious safety benefits aside, this also keeps the driver in place even better than the stock seat, which boosts the confidence of the steering wheel wielder.



As for how the vehicle behaves when thrown at the rumble-strips, you can enjoy the occasional countersteer moments in the video below.



