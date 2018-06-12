Murdered-Out Porsche Taycan Rendered on Turbofan Wheels Looks Retro-Electro

With Porsche having recently given the Mission E a proper badge (the upcoming EV will be named Taycan), it didn't take the Internet long to start playing the virtual tuning game. And we can now show you a "modded" example of the Zuffenhausen electron juice sipper.

The Taycan we have here had been given an all-black treatment, but this is not all. That's because the murdered Porscha has been lowered on Turbofan wheels, reminding us of retro Porsche racecars.The rendering portraying the custom Taycan comes from digital artist Jonsibal , who is also a Porsche owner. And the tuning theme isn't an accident, since the aficionado drives a Rauh-Welt Begriff Neunelfer.Returning to the actual Taycan, we'll remind you that the name can be considered the equivalent of "spirited young horse". And we should get to see this electric horse by the end of the year, with the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show being a likely venue for the debut of the production car.We're talking about a sports sedan riding on a Porsche-developed platform that wears the J1 codename. Keep in mind that while this platform should be shared with other VW Group models like the Audi e-tron GT , it differs from the architecture used by Ingolstadt's e-tron electricThe machine will be animated by a pair of electric motors producing north of 600 hp, with this also bringing all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring to the table.And while the carmaker hasn't mentioned the battery capacity yet, the company has mentioned a range of 300 miles (500 km) using the New European Driving Cycle, which should mean a range of 240 miles by US standards.Nevertheless, thanks to its 800-volt, 350 kW charging system, owners will be able to recharge the battery up to 80 percent in just 15 minutes. The carmaker plans to install 350 kW charging points at dealers and at a few additional locations.In terms of pricing, you can expect the Taycan to mirror the Panamera, at least in terms of the $85,000 starting price. Of course, with Porsche having one of the most generous list of optional extras in the industry, this number can get much higher.As for the Mission E Cross Turismo jacked-up concept car, we're not sure if this will make it into production.