2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Shows Sculpted Rear Deck in Top-Down Spyshots

Walk into a Porsche dealership asking for a 718 Boxster at the moment and you'll be able to choose between the "standard" car, the S model and the GTS. Nevertheless, the true range-topper is almost ready to debut, with this set to arrive in the form of the 718 Boxster Spyder.

The rumor mill talks about the mid-engined special borrowing the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six that animates the 911 GT3 and the GT3 RS. Of course, the unit is expected to come in downtuned form, so while its Neunelfer forms allow it to deliver 500 and 520 hp, respectively, its output should sit closer to 400 hp for the 718 Boxster Spyder.



And while a manual gearbox is certain, aficionados hope to see a PDK dual-clutch tranny being offered as an option.



The newcomer has been spied on multiple occasions, showcasing the piece of art that is its canvas roof - the cloth top seems to be borrowed from its predecessor.



However, the spyshots seen above allow us to zoom in on the vehicle in two-down form, exposing the splendid rear deck.



Of course, we can't talk about the 718 Boxster Spyder without also mentioning the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.



The fixed-roof Neunelfer-engined special has also been



Meanwhile, the 911 is also preparing to receive an open-air special, with this set to arrive in the form of the Speedster.



