Porsche Mission E Renamed Taycan, Electric Car to Launch in 2019

Revealed for the first time as a concept way back in 2015, the first full-electric Porsche car is inching closer and closer to the official start of production. And now, the commercial version of the Mission E has an official name: Taycan.

37 photos



Overall, the name fits in Porsche naming nomenclator. The Taycan would be joining the likes of



“Our new electric sports car is strong and dependable; it’s a vehicle that can consistently cover long distances, and that epitomizes freedom,” said in a statement Oliver Blume, chairman of Porsche's board..



When it is launched, the Taycan will come with a pair of permanently activated synchronous motors (PSM) that deliver 600 horsepower. The model is said to reach 60 miles per hour in well under 3.5 seconds.



The battery pack that is to be fitted in the Taycan is capable of giving it a range of 300 miles (482 km), in line with all other high-end electric cars on the market today.



The Taycan is the first in a line of electric cars to be launched by Porsche. The carmaker would be investing six billion euros in electromobility by 2022, double the size of the original sum. For the production of the Taycan, several upgrades would be made at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhause headquarters.



Porsche says a new paint shop, a dedicated assembly area, and a conveyor bridge for transporting the painted bodies and drive units to the final assembly area all are currently being built. The announcement of the baptism was made by Porsche on Friday during a “70 years of Porsche Sports Cars” ceremony. Taycan, the name under which the electric car is to be sold, is supposed to loosely signify “lively young horse,” says Porsche, which adds that the name has some sort of Eurasian origins.Overall, the name fits in Porsche naming nomenclator. The Taycan would be joining the likes of Cayman and Macan in a nameplate lineup that does strike the right cords.“Our new electric sports car is strong and dependable; it’s a vehicle that can consistently cover long distances, and that epitomizes freedom,” said in a statement Oliver Blume, chairman of Porsche's board..When it is launched, the Taycan will come with a pair of permanently activated synchronous motors (PSM) that deliver 600 horsepower. The model is said to reach 60 miles per hour in well under 3.5 seconds.The battery pack that is to be fitted in the Taycan is capable of giving it a range of 300 miles (482 km), in line with all other high-end electric cars on the market today.The Taycan is the first in a line of electric cars to be launched by Porsche. The carmaker would be investing six billion euros in electromobility by 2022, double the size of the original sum. For the production of the Taycan, several upgrades would be made at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhause headquarters.Porsche says a new paint shop, a dedicated assembly area, and a conveyor bridge for transporting the painted bodies and drive units to the final assembly area all are currently being built.