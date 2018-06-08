autoevolution
 

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Reportedly Receives the Green Light for Production

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Porsche’s making a coupe-styled SUV based on the Cayenne. Although there’s no official confirmation on the new body style, chief executive officer Oliver Blume is reported to have granted the green light for production. Estimated time of arrival? Sometime in 2019.
According to Autocar, the “Cayenne Coupe will use V6 and V8 petrol engines.” Designed to “broaden the scope of Cayenne lineup and take on the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe,” the newcomer won’t have it easy if the report turns out to be true.

In addition to the three-pointed star’s GLE Coupe, there’s the BMW Group with the X6 and Audi with the all-new Q8 to tackle. And to make matters worse, the long-rumored Cayenne Coupe and Q8 are so similar in design that the Volkswagen Group could be dwelling in cannibalization. As it happens, the styling of the Q8 is loosely based on the Lamborghini Urus, and it may trickle down to Porsche as well.

Expected to go into production next year at the Leipzig plant in Germany alongside the Cayenne, the coupe-like sport utility vehicle will adopt a “liftback-style tailgate, altered rear side windows, and a new taillight design” inspired by the Panamera. Given these circumstances, you could even say that Porsche has stopped innovating to focus on mixing existing parts and technologies to come up with new products.

But you’d be wrong. Porsche continues to innovate in terms of electrification, with the Stuttgart-based company currently focused on bringing the Mission E to market in 2019. And following the Mission E electric sedan, other marques within the Volkswagen Group will be granted access to Porsche’s know-how of fast, nice-handling EVs. The cycle will eventually repeat itself, and by the middle of the 2020s, Volkswagen intends to become one of the top players in the electrified segment.

Instead of an ending note, ask yourself how model lines Porsche has in the lineup right now. The 718 and 911 boast two to three doors while the Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera feature five. That’s right, ladies and gents; the automaker that started out as a sports car company has more SUVs and sedans in the lineup than sports cars.
