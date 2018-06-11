2019 Porsche Macan Turbo Spied, Gets Closer to Production

Now that the second generation of the Panamera and the third-gen Cayenne are here, the time has come for the 2019 Macan facelift to land. Zuffenhausen engineers are currently completing the final testing stages of the crossover, as you can see in the spyshots we have here.

13 photos



As far as the exterior is concerned, the revamp is limited to the front and rear fascias, while it will also bring new wheel designs.



The prototype we have here seems to be the range-topping



At the back, the camouflage on the green prototype would have you belive that the changes are limited to the new inner graphics of the taillights and yet you can expect the rear lights to be linked, as is the case with every other Porsche model in the current lineup.



Previous spyshots have shown a larger central infotainment screen and a migration for the central air vents, which are now horizontal rather than vertical. The spied prototype didn't showcase a digital instrument cluster, nor did it pack touch-sensitive buttons for the center console.



On the tech front, the 3.6-liter V6 heart of the current Macan Turbo will make way for a 2.9-liter unit. However, there will be a power bump, with the new engine expected to deliver around 40 hp, thus matching the 440 hp output of the current Performance Package-gifted Macan Turbo. The rest of the engine family will also be upgraded, with diesel units probably being axed.



