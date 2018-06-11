NASA Delivers Brand New Astronaut to Orbit in Russian Soyuz Rocket

5 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does 6:58 Nurburgring Lap in Sport Auto Test with Unholy Seat

4 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Mercedes-AMG GT R Acceleration Comparison Is Brutal

3 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Reportedly Receives the Green Light for Production

2 Porsche Mission E Renamed Taycan, Electric Car to Launch in 2019

1 Porsche 911 Speedster Concept Is the GT3 Cabriolet We've Been Waiting For

More on this:

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted in Traffic, Debut Imminent

The recent introduction of the Porsche 911 Speedster Concept did little to increase our enthusiasm, simply because this had already reached sky-high levels after the first spyshots of the open-air special. Speaking of spyshots, our photogs have recently come across another Speedster prototype and you can find this in the image gallery below. 27 photos



And we're expecting the mockup roof of the prototype to hide a sculpted rear deck like that of the concept car (you can check out the machine at the end of the gallery).



The German carmaker has mentioned a GT3 chassis when introducing the said concept, whose arrival marked 70 years from the day when the first 356 Roadster came to the road.



As for the motor, Zuffenhausen has let it slip that the 4.0-liter unit will have an output of at least 500 hp, so we could see the 525 hp naturally aspirated motor of the GT3 RS motivating the Speedster.



The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster should make its debut in the coming months. Nevertheless, this is expected to land as an uber-limited model and might even be sold out at the time of its introduction.



We're curious to see how Porsche deals with speculators this time around - after 918 Spyder buyers were offered a chance to grab the 991.1 911 R, some of them decided to flip their Neunelfer for easy money. For a few months, this sent prices through the roof, with listings going towards the $1 million point.



Porsche promised to keep a close eye on speculators and remove them from the VIP program that allows the purchase of specials and subsequently introduced the The extreme bits displayed by the concept car, such as the Talbot door mirrors or the center fuel filler cap located on the frunk lid, are missing from this prototype. Nevertheless, the more aggressive and slightly lower windshield profile is here.And we're expecting the mockup roof of the prototype to hide a sculpted rear deck like that of the concept car (you can check out the machine at the end of the gallery).The German carmaker has mentioned a GT3 chassis when introducing the said concept, whose arrival marked 70 years from the day when the first 356 Roadster came to the road.As for the motor, Zuffenhausen has let it slip that the 4.0-liter unit will have an output of at least 500 hp, so we could see the 525 hp naturally aspirated motor of the GT3 RS motivating the Speedster.The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster should make its debut in the coming months. Nevertheless, this is expected to land as an uber-limited model and might even be sold out at the time of its introduction.We're curious to see how Porsche deals with speculators this time around - after 918 Spyder buyers were offered a chance to grab the 991.1 911 R, some of them decided to flip their Neunelfer for easy money. For a few months, this sent prices through the roof, with listings going towards the $1 million point.Porsche promised to keep a close eye on speculators and remove them from the VIP program that allows the purchase of specials and subsequently introduced the GT3 Touring with a manual, so the R was no longer the only stick shift 991-gen GT car.