Black Olive 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Looks like a Bomber

Presenting the first known PTS Black Olive (schwarzolive; non-metallic UNI; 2A7) 911 GT3 Touring, delivered recently in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin platinum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and Touring Package in Black. Other exterior options include the painted headlight washers, painted side mirror lower trim, and Porsche Exclusive CXX side decals with Porsche script both in yellow. This is the first Porsche I have ever seen in this color, and extensive research has returned no results on previous examples being publicly published. It also does not appear to be a sample of another manufacturer’s color. Would love to learn more about the origins of this color. Not to be confused with the similarly named Dark Olive Metallic (dunkelolivmetallic). As to my thoughts on this color, Geile Farbe - as our German friends would say. Many thanks to local reader @carspotternick for the heads up and photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 21, 2018 at 6:43am PDT