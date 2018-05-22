Black Olive 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Looks like a Bomber

The machine recently landed in the Netherlands, with its appearance being nothing short of stunning. This retro-like shade allows the uber-clean lines of the TP to shine without even trying.
Oh, and the yellow hue used for the side stripes and Porsche script seems to go exceptionally well with the main color of the car.
Other delicacies on the list include painted headlight washer covers, painted door mirror lower trim and Satin Platinum wheels. Oh, and let's not forget that yellow is also used on the brake calipers, which means this machine is gifted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.
Now, as the Instagram-based social media label that brought this Zuffenhausen special to our attention mentions, the hue we have here musn't be confused with Dark Olive Metallic.
And while we're talking 911 GT3 TP matters, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we brought you a set of spyshots portraying what might be the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet.
For one thing, the prototype showed almost the same body elements as the fixed-roof Touring, even though the engine cover and the width of the Gurney flap adorning its posterior were different.
Nevertheless, we could also be looking at another prototype for the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster - this is only a rumor itself, with the German automotive producer expected to bring back the label, which was last used on the 997 generation of the 911.
A test car believed to be part of the Speedster program was previously spied, but while the expected Touring Cabriolet prototype came with a production-like roof, the earlier test car packed a provisional canvas architecture.
Nevertheless, we should get to see the production result(s) by the end of the year.
