autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Mercedes-AMG GT R Acceleration Comparison Is Brutal

7 Jun 2018, 14:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
For a pair of rivals, the Mercedes-AMG GT R and the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS are extremely different. The Rennsport Neunelfer and the Affalterbach machine have very different ways of delivering their thrills. For one thing, the two have their engines at opposite ends.
4 photos
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Mercedes-AMG GT R Acceleration Comparison2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Mercedes-AMG GT R Acceleration Comparison2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Mercedes-AMG GT R Acceleration Comparison
Sure, both feed the rear wheels using dual-clutch trannies that come with sweet paddle shifters, but while the GT R bets on a twin-turbo V8, the 3RS is one of the last bastions of natural aspiration, with a 4.0-liter flat-six that revs all the way to 9,000 rpm.

Nevertheless, when the two-seaters (the GT3 RS comes with a rear seat delete, remember?) engage in a battle, none of the differences mentioned above matter.

We've brought along a straight-line battle that sees the two German missiles going from standstill to north of 155 mph (make that 250 km/h).

And while this is not a drag race per se, it's the next best thing, namely an acceleration comparison video, with the footage focusing on the instrument panels of the two.

As for the aural side of the battle, the winner is obvious, which is why we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" volume below.

For the record, the independent tests shown so far have proven that the GT R and the GT3 RS are extremely close in terms of sprinting tests. For instance, if we zoom in on the quarter-mile, we'll notice that the Mercedes-AMG can complete this in 11 seconds flat, while the Porscha needs 0.1 seconds more for the task.

When it comes to the standing kilometer, the N/A Neunelfer needs 20.3 seconds for the job, while the TT Benz is 0.4 seconds quicker.

Of course, we can't talk about these two velocity toys without mentioning the Nurburgring. After all, the Mercedes-AMG comes with the Beast Of The Green Hell official nickname. Nevertheless, we don't have a factory lap time for the 585 hp animal, so we can only mention the 7:10 cronograph number delivered in a Sport Auto test. As for the 520 hp 911, this can blitz the German circuit in 6:56.

2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche mercedes-amg gt r Mercedes-AMG
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Latest car models:
CHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVPEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumAUDI Q8AUDI Q8 Large SUVBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVCITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVAll car models  
 
 