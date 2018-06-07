2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs. Mercedes-AMG GT R Acceleration Comparison Is Brutal

For a pair of rivals, the Mercedes-AMG GT R and the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS are extremely different. The Rennsport Neunelfer and the Affalterbach machine have very different ways of delivering their thrills. For one thing, the two have their engines at opposite ends.

4 photos



Nevertheless, when the two-seaters (the



We've brought along a straight-line battle that sees the two German missiles going from standstill to north of 155 mph (make that 250 km/h).



And while this is not a drag race per se, it's the next best thing, namely an acceleration comparison video, with the footage focusing on the instrument panels of the two.



As for the aural side of the battle, the winner is obvious, which is why we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" volume below.



For the record, the independent tests shown so far have proven that the GT R and the GT3 RS are extremely close in terms of sprinting tests. For instance, if we zoom in on the quarter-mile, we'll notice that the Mercedes- AMG can complete this in 11 seconds flat, while the Porscha needs 0.1 seconds more for the task.



When it comes to the standing kilometer, the N/A Neunelfer needs 20.3 seconds for the job, while the TT Benz is 0.4 seconds quicker.



Of course, we can't talk about these two velocity toys without mentioning the Nurburgring. After all, the Mercedes-AMG comes with the Beast Of The Green Hell official nickname. Nevertheless, we don't have a factory lap time for the 585 hp animal, so we can only mention the 7:10 cronograph number delivered in a Sport Auto test. As for the 520 hp 911, this can blitz the German circuit in



