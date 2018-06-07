autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does 6:58 Nurburgring Lap in Sport Auto Test with Unholy Seat

It might be quite difficult to come across an aficionado with an Internet connection who isn't aware of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS' Nurburgring lap time. After all, the 6:47 Green Hell number of the Zuffenhausen animal means this is still the holder of the production car lap record. But what happens when one decides to hoon the Neunelfer in the real world?
We're talking about an adventure that doesn't involve racecar drivers and plenty of practice time.

And this is where Sport Auto Supertests come into play, with these stunts seeing Christian Gebhardt practicing for a few laps and then hooning the hell out of the 700 hp beast.

As such, these test lead to lap times that are inferior to those delivered by carmakers themselves. And in the case of the Porscha, the Nordschleife number of the machine sits at 6:58 - it's good to see that the rear-wheel-drive special managed to go below the 7m mark even in this kind of test.

And the piece of footage documenting the run, which awaits you at the bottom of the page, shows the kind of manhandling required to make the most out of the Weissach Package-gifted machine.

Then again, the test we have here isn't without controversy. For one thing, the test car lost its seat in favor of a unit coming from a Cup racecar.

Together with the multi-point racing harness fitted to the vehicle, the seat change gives the driver better support, along with a psychological advantage.

Nevertheless, if you're willing to see what happens without any added spice, we'll remind you that we've already talked about such a stunt. To be more precise, we showed you a 911 GT2 RS owner hooning his car on the Ring, with this involving the Bridge to Gantry (BTG) layout of the track, which misses the main straight.

