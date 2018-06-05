Porsche 919 Evo Sets Absolute Nurburgring Record? Flying Lap Says Yes

These days it looks like everybody wants to set a Nurburgring record. There's one for street cars, one for EVs, one for SUVs, one for sedans and the list could go on. However, there is one Green Hell record nobody has managed to touch so far, namely the 6:11.13 Stefan Bellow set back in 1983 while manhandling a Porsche 956 racecar. Well, it seems like that record might just fall, with the Zuffenhausen automaker currently blitzing the Ring in the 919 Evo.

4 photos



Nevertheless, while the senior racecar has left the track, we can't say the same about the 919 - the Porscha has been seen lapping the Ring this week, which adds fuel to the new absolute record rumors.



For one thing, the 919 Evo has recently



And if you check out the footage of the said blitzing, you'll get the impression this is a fast-forward adventure, but it's not - the 919 Evo is simply that good.



Then again, we're talking about an LMP1 prototype that has left behind any rules. You see, after Porsche retired from endurance racing last year, the 919 Hybrid three-time winner was given another task, being cast in the role of an attention magnet.



As such, power from both the turbocharged V4 gas engine and the electric motor was boosted, with the total output of the machine now sitting at 1,160 hp. More importantly, the aero rule book was scrapped, with the Evo version featuring some rather extreme solutions that had been banned from all forms of racing for quite a while now.



However, since the 919 Evo is not an official racecar anymore, its potential new record probably wouldn't have anything to do with the S. Bellof feat from the Golden Era...



P.S.: We added a WTF1 video below (the clip on the right), which sees Le Mans winner Timo Bernhard delivering a walkaround of the rule-freed machine.



It all started earlier this season, when Porsche brought the 919 Evo and the 956 to the infamous German track, with the two doing nothing more than a demonstration lap.Nevertheless, while the senior racecar has left the track, we can't say the same about the 919 - the Porscha has been seen lapping the Ring this week, which adds fuel to the new absolute record rumors.For one thing, the 919 Evo has recently become the quickest machine around the Spa Francorchamps circuit - the machine ran a 1:41.7, breaking Lewis Hamilton's pole-setting 1:42.553 lap record from 2017 with works driver Neel Jani behind the wheel.And if you check out the footage of the said blitzing, you'll get the impression this is a fast-forward adventure, but it's not - the 919 Evo is simply that good.Then again, we're talking about an LMP1 prototype that has left behind any rules. You see, after Porsche retired from endurance racing last year, the 919 Hybrid three-time winner was given another task, being cast in the role of an attention magnet.As such, power from both the turbocharged V4 gas engine and the electric motor was boosted, with the total output of the machine now sitting at 1,160 hp. More importantly, the aero rule book was scrapped, with the Evo version featuring some rather extreme solutions that had been banned from all forms of racing for quite a while now.However, since the 919 Evo is not an official racecar anymore, its potential new record probably wouldn't have anything to do with the S. Bellof feat from the Golden Era...P.S.: We added a WTF1 video below (the clip on the right), which sees Le Mans winner Timo Bernhard delivering a walkaround of the rule-freed machine.