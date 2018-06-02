2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases 911 GT3 RS Pair in Nurburgring Attack

Ladies and gentlemen Porschehiles, the time has come to see what the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS can do on the Nurburgring. Sure, we're all aware of the 6:56 official lap time of the Rennsport Neunelfer, but this tale is about the customer side of the story.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Rennsport Neunelfer doing its thing on the infamous German track. And while the first part of the clip showcases the 520 hp animal in the Ring parking lot, we also get to see the Porscha playing with other GT Neunelfer in the video.The machine we have here, which is a customer car, comes dressed in Viper Green, which is the launch color of the model. However, the thing doesn't pack the Weissach Package.This isn't the first time when the 2019 3RS gets to blitz the Nordschleife following the announcement of its amazing lap time. For instance, we recently talked about an adventure that saw the rear-engined animal becoming a Ring Taxi.The stunt was official, with Porsche having put works driver Kevin Estre behind the wheel, asking him to deliver maximum thrills for Nurburgring Tourists. And we'll remind you this was more than an occasion to parade the Neunelfer around the Green Hell, as each lap came with a price of €450, with the proceeds going to charity.The said steering wheel wielder didn't cut the naturally aspirated beast any slack, as you can check out in a piece of footage recorded by a YouTuber who also owns an RS model.We're referring to an aficionado who has recently taken delivery of a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, with the man having taken the 700 hp beast to the Nurburgring and enjoying over 150 laps, with these obviously involving the occasional white-knuckle moments.