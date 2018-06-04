BMW M3 Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash while Chasing Porsche 911 GT3

There are many Nurburgring crashes that have fascination tales, with drivers putting up monstrous fights before their machines get the dreaded guardrail kiss. Nevertheless, the BMW M3 accident we're here to show you isn't one of them.

5 photos



And the uber-wide line of the car certainly doesn't help. As such, it doesn't take long before the momentum of the car pushes the vehicle wide and into the metallic element on the side of the track.



Judging by what we can see in the piece of footage documenting the accident, it seems like the driver simply carried too much speed into the bend and with the electronic nannies probably activated, the result was the one described above.



It's worth mentioning that a



The M3 man continues to driver after the impact takes place, which is actually a good idea, since he takes the vehicle out of the danger zone.



As for the damage sustained by the car, this might seem limited, but it wouldn't surprise us to come acros a hefty servicing bill. After all, the super-sedan's side area did hit the barrier at generous speed, as you'll be able to notice in the clip below.



Then again, the Ring corner that saw this M3 crashing has been the scene of much fiercer accidents, as we've shown you in the past, so perhaps the wielder of the Bimmer can consider himself or herself lucky.



Instead, this crash, which involves a current-generation M3 , is a silly as they get. To be more precise, we see the Bimmer entering the frame at a rate of speed that tells us something is wrong.And the uber-wide line of the car certainly doesn't help. As such, it doesn't take long before the momentum of the car pushes the vehicle wide and into the metallic element on the side of the track.Judging by what we can see in the piece of footage documenting the accident, it seems like the driver simply carried too much speed into the bend and with the electronic nannies probably activated, the result was the one described above.It's worth mentioning that a Porsche 911 GT3 was in front of the M3 at the time when the Bimmer crashed, so perhaps the one behind the wheel of the sedan was aiming to keep up with the Neunelfer.The M3 man continues to driver after the impact takes place, which is actually a good idea, since he takes the vehicle out of the danger zone.As for the damage sustained by the car, this might seem limited, but it wouldn't surprise us to come acros a hefty servicing bill. After all, the super-sedan's side area did hit the barrier at generous speed, as you'll be able to notice in the clip below.Then again, the Ring corner that saw this M3 crashing has been the scene of much fiercer accidents, as we've shown you in the past, so perhaps the wielder of the Bimmer can consider himself or herself lucky.