Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chasing another GT2 RS on Nurburgring Is a Stairway to Hell

Blitzing the Nurburgring comes in all sort of forms these days, but when you're visiting the Green Hell things don't get better than the experience we're here to show you, which involves a Porsche 911 GT2 RS chasing another one of its kind on the infamous German track.

Having met with another social media star, namely powerslide lover (friends call him Manu and we'll remind you that he loves to drift LaFerraris), who also took delivery of a GT2 RS earlier this year, the aficionado decided to engage in a monstrous chase, which you'll find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



"Manu is faster than me for sure. Anyway, I kept him close because I have more experience on the ring with the GT2 (140laps now) so this can help too, he was behind me and I let him pass after Foxhole," we are being told.



The gearhead explains that his water spray was empty for this lap, estimating that this cost him around 40 hp (the GT2 RS goes all the way to 700 horses, remember?).



And, as the 6:56 official lap time of the 2019 911 GT2 RS has once again demonstrated, rubber is crucial when it comes to such stunt. Speaking of which, the GT2 RS "camera car" was on Michelin Cup 2 tires (these had been used for 80 laps), while powerslidelover's red GT2 RS used Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R units.



As for what the chronograph said, the first Neunelfer went from Bridge to Gantry in 7.:12, while the second did it in 7:08. And yes, that's Nurburgring settler



