Porsche 911 GT2 RS Meets Another GT2 RS in 1,400 HP Nurburgring Chase

Some Nurburgring chases are more attention-worthy than others and when a pair of Porsche 911 GT2 RS beasts hits the Nurburgring, you can expect things to be dialed up to eleven. Nine-eleven. 5 photos



Zooming in on the piece of footage documenting the chase, you'll notice the two Zuffenahsuen beasts switch places at a certain point - as anybody who hoons cars on the track knows, leading is considerably more difficult than chasing.



As the aficionado behind the wheel of the camera car explains, the thing rides on Pirelli Trofeo R tires. Note that we're talking about a gearhead nicknamed powerslidelover, who likes to abuse his Rennsport Neunelfer on a regular basis - remember when the Porscha was used as a snow plow and a drift tool back in the cold season?



"My last time at the Nurburgring was in September 2016, I forgot how fast it is this track and how bumpy it is, I need to get used to it again. As you can see I brake at Dottingen Hohe, lift up in every fast part like Fuchsrohre and from Bergwerk to Klostertal the car obviously can go much faster, I need to practice again. Anyway I had a lot of fun," the driver explains.



If you're experiencing deja vu after checking out this adventure, it's probably because the driver of the black GT2 RS in the clip has already taken his side of the adventure to YouTube, as we



Oh, and while we're talking Ring chases, you might also want to check out another 911 GT2 RS Ring stunt, one that



