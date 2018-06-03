SEAT Leon Cupra Blows Tire while Lapping Nurburgring at 145 MPH/234 KPH

There are a lot of things that can go wrong while one is blitzing the Nurburgring and while threats like a fluid spill or rain suddenly kicking in are rather common, we can't say the same about tire blowouts. Nevertheless, we're here to showcase such a rubber-trouble moment, one that involved a SEAT Leon Cupra.

As usual, the driver was pushing the car hard, having already overtaken multiple machines. Nevertheless, at a certain point in the clip, we can clearly notice one of the tires giving up, as indicated by the strong noise it makes.



Note that the tire didn't become flat, as that would've had an even stronger impact on the speeding car - the Cupra was doing 145 mph (make that 234 km/h) when the rubber incident happened. Instead, an important part of the profile went off and started hitting against the plastic of the wheel well. And while the car might seem to drive over a plastic part at the 3:26 point of the clip, this doesn't appear to move, so we probably can't blame it for the incident.



Keep in mind that we're tallking about a modded



Since we're talking about a driver with plenty of experience, the aficionado behind the wheel kept his cool. In fact, the gearhead's behavior can be used as an example. While the driver did get his foot off the gas, he carried on until coming across a safe spot, then reversed the car behind the metallic protection element on the side of the track.



Oh, and in case you're wondering, the machine had only done under 20 laps on these tires, as the driver explained in the comments section of the video.



P.S.: You'll find the intense moment at the 4:40 point of the clip.



