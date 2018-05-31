autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Attacks Nurburgring, Goes Berserk in Traffic

31 May 2018, 19:10 UTC ·
by
When a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is unleashed on the Nurburgring, one can expect the excitement level to go through the (carbon) roof. And we're here to bring you a sample of this.
To be more precise, an owner who recently took delivery of his 700 hp monster decided to drive the Porscha to the Green Hell and do his thing. And since the man is also a YouTuber, we can all share the velocity joy.

Note that this is a Bridge to Gantry experience, as dictated by the tourist nature of the experience - the BTG layout means the track misses its main straight.

A little track birdie told the aficionado that he completed this lap in 7:14, but we have to keep in mind that traffic was also involved. Nevertheless, in the YouTube description of the clip, the gearhead explains that his best lap to date sits at 7:09. It's worth mentioning that the Porschephile manage to blitz the Ring over 150 times during his offensive.

He also mentions that the lap we have here sees the car running on Michelin Sport Cup 2 N2 that had taken 30 laps.

It's worth mentioning that timing one's laps is forbidden during Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experiences, so perhaps it's best not to use this as an example. In fact, these laps might have been performed during private track days, which have their own rules.

Nevertheless, you might use other aspects of this aficionado's Nordschleife approach as an example. For instance, the man turned to a driving instructor, with the two taking things gradually. However, the experience wasn't without its tense moments, as we showed you earlier this week - the rear-engined animal let its tail out at frightening speeds, delivering a white-knuckle moment.

And here's to hoping the 911 driver keeps hooning the 991.2-gen GT2 RS without any incidents.

