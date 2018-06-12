Porsche Launches New Charging App for EVs of All Makes

Finding an electric charging station is not as easy as it sounds, neither in cities nor on a long drive to the countryside. But, thanks to the dozens of apps currently available on the market, things are beginning to change.

15 photos



The app, which for Porsche cars would work in conjunction with its proprietary navigation system, helps drivers locate charging stations, check if they’re free and even get information about the cost of charging a vehicle.



Identification at the charging point is made via QR code from the smartphone or an ID card, which Porsche owners receive upon activating the service.



The service itself is not expensive, as it costs EUR 2.50 per month. A full year of subscription is however required to activate the service.



“In addition to fascinating vehicles, building a customer-friendly charging infrastructure is the key to achieving long-term success for electromobility,” said in a statement Detlev von Platen, Porsche’s marketing head.



“With the Porsche Charging Service, we are offering our customers a central digital platform that simplifies every aspect of the charging process. As a result, it is even easier to integrate charging into everyday life.”



The app is available on



By the end of the year, says the carmaker, the Porsche is the latest in a long line of companies that decided to make an extra buck by charging monthly fees to people in need of information about their electric vehicles. On Tuesday, the German carmaker announced the launch of its own charging services app, which would be made available to owners of EVs regardless of make.The app, which for Porsche cars would work in conjunction with its proprietary navigation system, helps drivers locate charging stations, check if they’re free and even get information about the cost of charging a vehicle.Identification at the charging point is made via QR code from the smartphone or an ID card, which Porsche owners receive upon activating the service.The service itself is not expensive, as it costs EUR 2.50 per month. A full year of subscription is however required to activate the service.“In addition to fascinating vehicles, building a customer-friendly charging infrastructure is the key to achieving long-term success for electromobility,” said in a statement Detlev von Platen, Porsche’s marketing head.“With the Porsche Charging Service, we are offering our customers a central digital platform that simplifies every aspect of the charging process. As a result, it is even easier to integrate charging into everyday life.”The app is available on Porsche’s Connect Store . It supports both iOS or Android operating systems and can already be downloaded. For now, its reach spans only over Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Finland.By the end of the year, says the carmaker, the Porsche Charging Service would expand to other, yet unnamed countries as well.