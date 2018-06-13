autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Sets Sachsenring SUV Lap Record, Beats BMW M4

13 Jun 2018
by
Have you ever been inside a BMW M4 or a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 used at their full capacity? None of the two feels like a slow car (by anybody's standards) and yet the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo makes them look so.
You see, the Turbo incarnation of the third-gen Cayenne has recently delivered a Sachsenring lap time, with the chronograph number of the German SUV matching that of the GT350 and slightly one-upping the M4.

To be more precise, the 2019 Cayenne Turbo managed to blitz the famous German track in 1:37.15, with this bringing it the track's SUV record.

The feat doesn't come from the automotive producer, as the said time was achieved during an Auto Bild test - as you can imagine, manufacturer times are typically better than those delivered by magazines, mainly thanks to works drivers putting a lot of effort into such stunts.

Now, if this feat sounds familiar, it's probably because the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S pulled a similar stunt back in April. Of course, this means that the 550 hp Porscha has now taken the place of the 510 hp Affalterbach machine - keep in mind that the two aren't direct competitors, with the Benz being smaller than the Porscha.

As we did in the case of the GLC63 S Coupe, we can't help but wonder whether Porsche will aim to take the game to the Nurburgring.

Out bet would be a "no" and there are at least two reasons for that. First of all, the 650 hp Lamborghini Urus should be able to demolish the Cayenne, with this probably being true even in the case of the 680 hp (scale-unfriendly) Turbo S E-Hybrid versions of the German SUV.

Secondly, last time Porsche engaged in such an adventure, the Panamera Turbo's Nurburgring sedan record was stolen by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, even though the two actually appeal to different segments of the go-fast market.

