Maritime Blue Porsche 911 GT3 Touring with Silver Stripes Is an Air-Cooled Nod

And while you can find photos of the two Neunelfers in the Instagram post below, the son took the time to drop some details: "(1) 964 RS: Based on this car we obviously chose the PTS Maritime Blue, but also the silver wheels and Touring Pack without the wing to match the look of the 964 RS. (2) 2.7 RS: Based on this car we specced the car with the Touring Pack in Silver like it was back in the days. Also, we had a custom sticker made on the rear of the car like back then,”
So while the silver stripes and Porsche script adorning the sides of the Maritime Blue GT3 Touring are CCX options, the Porsche script found on the rear fascia of the car is an aftermarket job.
Keep in mind that, as is the case with any GT3 TP out there, we're dealing with a manual tranny. So this driver is fully immersed when behind the wheel of the car, 9,000 rpm redline and all.
Other goodies found on the rear-engined delight include satin aluminum wheels, PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), all-LED headlights with silver inner graphics and full bucket seats.
P.S.: Please use the swipe feature of the Instagram post showcasing the car to enjoy the full visual might of this flat-six tale.
A PTSRS Exclusive: Congratulations to one of our long time readers Denzel @_carrman_ on finally taking delivery of his brand new PTS Maritime Blue (maritimblau; non-metallic UNI; 38B) 911 GT3 Touring in Brussels, Belgium. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. Denzel’s Maritime Blue Touring is a tribute to his father’s two iconic cars from the past - original photos of which I have included in this post. In Denzel’s own words: “1. 964 RS: Based on this car we obviously chose the PTS Maritime Blue, but also the silver wheels and Touring Pack without the wing to match the look of the 964 RS. 2. 2.7 RS: Based on this car we specced the car with the Touring Pack in Silver like it was back in the days. Also we had a custom sticker made on the rear of the car like back then.” While the side decals were done through Porsche Exclusive (CXX), the rear Porsche script was done aftermarket. All in all, this is one of the most cohesive builds I have featured on this page, and the result is stunning. Denzel has waited a long time for what is now only the beginning of his journey with this very special and personally significant car. Many thanks to the owner for sharing with us the photos and story of this car, and keeping me posted on its development over the past few months. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS