Maritime Blue Porsche 911 GT3 Touring with Silver Stripes Is an Air-Cooled Nod

To be more precise, the GT3 , which recently landed in Brussels, Belgium, saw its owner paying homage to a pair of air-cooled 911s his father used to own.And while you can find photos of the two Neunelfers in the Instagram post below, the son took the time to drop some details: "(1) 964 RS: Based on this car we obviously chose the PTS Maritime Blue, but also the silver wheels and Touring Pack without the wing to match the look of the 964 RS. (2) 2.7 RS: Based on this car we specced the car with the Touring Pack in Silver like it was back in the days. Also, we had a custom sticker made on the rear of the car like back then,”So while the silver stripes and Porsche script adorning the sides of the Maritime Blue GT3 Touring are CCX options, the Porsche script found on the rear fascia of the car is an aftermarket job.Keep in mind that, as is the case with any GT3 TP out there, we're dealing with a manual tranny. So this driver is fully immersed when behind the wheel of the car, 9,000 rpm redline and all.Other goodies found on the rear-engined delight include satin aluminum wheels, PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), all-LED headlights with silver inner graphics and full bucket seats.P.S.: Please use the swipe feature of the Instagram post showcasing the car to enjoy the full visual might of this flat-six tale.