Porsche 911 Burns Down in Canada, Firefighters Seem to Take It Easy

It all happened in Courtice, Ontario on June 10, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page documenting the ordeal of the Zuffenhausen machine.The clip doesn't capture the moment when the Porsche 911, a member of the current 991 generation, bursts up in flames, but we can see the sportscar stopped on the side of the road. This looks like an engine fire, with the flames appearing to have first shown up at the back of the car.When it comes to the occupants of the 911 , we can see them watching the burning car from the side of the road. The pair seems to be speechless, as, unlike in the case of many drivers or passengers who go through such a terrible experience, they don't show any strong reactions.As if this wasn't enough, the firefighters that arrived at the scene didn't seem all that prepared to save the sportscar - we can see one of them approaching the burning vehicle with the hose in his hand, but takes quite some time until kicking things off.And the driver who caught the whole thing on camera from his vehicle, which was not far from the burning Porsche, dropped a puzzling detail on the matter."The video started before the fire department arrived. When the fire truck arrived, one fireman took approximately eight minutes to extinguish the flames," we are being told in the YouTube description of the clip.Sadly, by the time the fire was extinguished, this had managed to consume quite a bit of the car. As such, it's difficult to build expectations for this Porsche 911 returning to the road.