Porsche Explains How To Pronounce Taycan, Mission E Still Sounds Better

Save for a handful of electric vehicles designed and developed by Ferdinand Porsche in the late-1800s and early-1900s, the Taycan is the automaker’s first series-production EV. But it wasn’t always called that. Before Porsche’s 70th anniversary ceremony, the electric sedan used to be called Mission E. But even though it sounds better, Mission E isn’t feasible.
Take a minute and think about the future. If Porsche were to go forward with Mission E, how would the automaker slip suffixes such as S, 4S, and GT3 in there? This is why the automaker decided on Taycan, meaning “lively young horse” or something like that. And yes, that would be a reference to the black horse on the Porsche logo.
But how do you pronounce it? Porsche thought of that too, releasing a 1-minute 30-second video in this regard. Titled “Soul, electrified – The Porsche Taycan is coming,” the promotional clip uploaded on YouTube also features a lot of road-going and racing cars from the Stuttgart-based automaker’s early days and present.
“Tie” (as in neckwear) and “Kahn” (the villain from Star Trek) is the way Porsche pronounces Taycan, and that’s the gist of it. Taycan has lot in common with Macan as far as pronunciation is concerned, though the electrified sedan launching in 2019 and the Audi Q5-based compact luxury crossover couldn’t be more different in nature.
Based on earlier information on the Taycan, the newcomer will benefit from a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup in range-topping flavor, translating to 600 horsepower or thereabouts. What that means in terms of acceleration is “less than 3.5 seconds” to 100 km/h, as well as an estimated range of more than 500 kilometers (311 miles).
Lesser drivetrains are also expected to join the lineup, including a rear-wheel-drive model. Even though the Mission E Cross Turismo is more than certain to make it to production, the long-rumored coupe and convertible versions of the Mission E could also make the cut. Electric vehicle development head Stefan Weckbach is the biggest advocate of the new body styles.
But how do you pronounce it? Porsche thought of that too, releasing a 1-minute 30-second video in this regard. Titled “Soul, electrified – The Porsche Taycan is coming,” the promotional clip uploaded on YouTube also features a lot of road-going and racing cars from the Stuttgart-based automaker’s early days and present.
“Tie” (as in neckwear) and “Kahn” (the villain from Star Trek) is the way Porsche pronounces Taycan, and that’s the gist of it. Taycan has lot in common with Macan as far as pronunciation is concerned, though the electrified sedan launching in 2019 and the Audi Q5-based compact luxury crossover couldn’t be more different in nature.
Based on earlier information on the Taycan, the newcomer will benefit from a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup in range-topping flavor, translating to 600 horsepower or thereabouts. What that means in terms of acceleration is “less than 3.5 seconds” to 100 km/h, as well as an estimated range of more than 500 kilometers (311 miles).
Lesser drivetrains are also expected to join the lineup, including a rear-wheel-drive model. Even though the Mission E Cross Turismo is more than certain to make it to production, the long-rumored coupe and convertible versions of the Mission E could also make the cut. Electric vehicle development head Stefan Weckbach is the biggest advocate of the new body styles.