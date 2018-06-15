Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Drag Races 911 Turbo S, The Result is a Bummer

Drag racing fans are accustomed to seeing the Porsche 911 Turbo (S) at the strip, since the Neunelfer mixes amazing reliability (think: it can withstand plenty of repeated Launch Control stunts) with impressive performance, even it stock form. However, one might be rather surprised when coming across a Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid at the track and yet this is exactly what we're here to show you.

With the range-toppers following the standard drag strip procedures, this should've brought an even start. Nevertheless, the said status of the Panny probably meant that its driver was less than accustomed to the Christmas Tree game, which meant his reaction time was quite a bummer.



Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the elapsed time and trap speed numbers delivered at the end of the race don't take this into account, as the clock only starts ticking once the car is on the move.What do the numbers tell us?

You shouldn't let the higher output of the gas-electric Panamera (680 hp and 850 Nm) trick you into believing this can outgun the 911 Turbo S, which brings 580 hp and 750 Nm to the game. And that's because the hybrid nature of the long-roof model means this is an enemy of the scales.



In fact, if we compare the power-to-weight ratios of the two all-wheel-drive, PDK monsters, we'll notice that the 3 kg/hp Neunelfer will easily leave the 3.6 kg/hp Panamera behind.



And if we check out the best 1/4-mile time recorded during independent tests, we'll notice a factory stock



Of course, the figures mentioned above require ideal conditions, so you can't always expect them to show up.



